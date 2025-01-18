Rihanna rocks stunning hair transformation on solo outing amid confusion over marital status

Rihanna has already wowed us with more hair transformations this year than we can count. The Diamonds singer ushered in the New Year with a cinnamon pixie cut as she embraced her natural curls. However, it seems Rihanna was already missing her long locks as she stepped out with braids in New York City on Thursday.

© BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID Rihanna debuted her new braids during an outing in New York City

The 36-year-old was photographed leaving Target in an ultra-casual, cozy look. Rihanna donned a plain black hoodie and sweatpants with a pair of black framed glasses. Despite her simple look, the megastar oozed luxury as she lugged a $2,070 Louis Vuitton 'Speedy Bandoulière 20 handbag' on her arm.

The It-girl bag is crafted from Monogram canvas with a natural cowhide trim. It features rolled leather top handles and an adjustable textile strap with a woven Louis Vuitton signature.

The singer opted for a makeup-free look, however, all eyes were on Rihanna's new hairstyle as she debuted her long black cornrows.

© BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID The singer opted for a cozy look in sweatpants

The outing came only the day after the judge in her beau A$AP Rocky's gun assault case questioned whether the couple were married or not.

Judge Mark S. Arnold asked whether the Grammy winner should be referred to as Rocky's "common-law wife". The rapper's attorney Joe Tacopina answered: "Just wife, your honor."

The judge then asked: "Are they legally married somewhere then?."

Rocky's attorney replied: "I don't know."

A$AP Rocky's legal battle

The rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, is facing charges following an altercation that occurred between himself and rapper Terell Ephorn in November 2021. Rocky has been accused of firing a pistol in a feud with his former childhood friend which resulted in minor injuries.

Terell, also known as A$AP Relli, who was a member of the rapper’s own A$AP Mob, filed a civil suit for assault, battery, and emotional distress.

Rocky was arrested on these grounds back in April 2023 upon his return from Rihanna's native Barbados and was charged in August 2023.

© Getty Images Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attended The Fashion Awards 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall

Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The trial is scheduled for January 21 and will feature a 12-person jury. Rocky could face up to 24 years in prison if he is convicted.

The couple share two sons: RZA, two, and Riot Rose, born in August 2023.

Despite the legal woes, the pair have continued to put on a strong display during public events, such as the Fashion Awards earlier last month. The Umbrella singer oozed glamour in a Vintage Lacroix Couture aqua blue fluffy coat layered over a waist-cinching black bustier mini dress. Meanwhile, the rapper exuded a suave energy in a simple collared navy jacket and matching tailored pants.