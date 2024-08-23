ASAP Rocky's rare glimpse into relationship with Rihanna as they raise two kids

It's no secret that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are clearly smitten with each other, as they raise their two sons RZA and Riot Rose together. Parenthood is tricky at the best of times, but when you've got two major international careers in the balance, it can be even harder to touch base.

Now, the rapper is getting real about how the couple balance parenthood and their relationship with their demanding careers.

To reassure fans, Rocky revealed: "It's crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules. [The relationship] is going great."

He added about his significant other: "I don't think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she's very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that's when you get to spend [the] most time together. It's all understanding and compatibility."

Despite being married to one of the most famous women in the world, A$AP Rocky maintains that they lead a relatively normal life together, as he shared a video with the Billboard interviewer of Rihanna and RZA walking and playing along a cobblestone street in SoHo.

He insisted: "Man, let me show you little RZA last night, bro. Look, this is my little man right here," adding: "They still human. They human beings."

Similarly, like all parents, A$AP Rocky's tolerance for children's television and music seems to be tested, as he ranted about the show Cocomelon.

"That [expletive] is driving me nuts," he exclaimed, adding: "Don' tell my girl I said that."

He then added: "I'm totally joking, I don’t give a [expletive]. She's tired of it, too, probably."

The couple celebrated their youngest son Riot Rose's first birthday earlier this month, with the rapper sharing an adorable tribute to his son. He captioned the carousel post on Instagram: "HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY TO MY 2ND BORN SON RIOT ROSE MAYERS."

The post showed not only how much Rocky loves his youngest son, with a number of photos and videos of the father-son duo looking at each other adoringly, but at how relatable their life is.

Fans clocked how lived-in their home looked, with clothes scattered on sofas, a counter covered in snacks, baby wipes, and a baby monitor, and even a crib in the middle of the living room.

"All the baby toys everywhere even in a billionaires house is probably the most real and relatable thing," one fan wrote teasingly.