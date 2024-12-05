Rihanna and Rocky ASAP can't keep their hands off each other in glam outing away from their kids

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky lit up the red carpet with their undeniable chemistry during a glamorous night out at the FNAA Achievement Awards 2024 in New York City.

The couple, who share two young sons, took some well-deserved time away from parenting duties to celebrate in style, and their playful affection and stunning looks stole the show.

Rihanna, 36, was a vision of modern elegance in a figure-hugging white gown that showcased her signature edgy-meets-glamorous aesthetic.

The dress featured a high collar and ruching at the waist, creating a flattering silhouette that perfectly complemented her post-baby glow. The floor-length gown, with its structured yet soft design, gave a nod to Rihanna’s fearless approach to fashion, which has made her a global icon.

She accessorized the look with a sparkling diamond choker necklace, drop earrings, and her trademark bold rings.

© Cindy Ord Rihanna and A$AP Rocky look so loved up!

Rihanna’s makeup was flawless as ever, with a soft smoky eye and a nude lip, while her hair was styled in a chic updo with loose bangs framing her face.

A$AP Rocky, 36, matched Rihanna’s high-fashion energy in his own effortlessly cool ensemble.

© Dia Dipasupil Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share two boys

The rapper opted for a leather jacket with a shearling collar, layered over a striped shirt and black trousers. Adding his signature flair, Rocky accessorized with a custom belt buckle reading “LOVE,” which felt like a subtle nod to their undeniable connection.

His braided hairstyle and ever-present sunglasses completed the look, making him the epitome of suave confidence.

© Cindy Ord The pair looked so sweet

The couple’s chemistry was palpable throughout the evening as they posed for photographers, with Rihanna placing her hand affectionately on Rocky’s chest and him holding her close.

At one point, the pair erupted into laughter, sharing a sweet moment that left fans swooning over their obvious love for each other. It was a reminder that, despite their busy lives and status as one of the world’s most talked-about couples, they’re deeply in sync and clearly enjoying every moment of their journey together.

This rare outing without their sons, RZA, two, and Riot, one, was a chance for Rihanna and Rocky to reconnect and celebrate their own milestones.

The FNAA Achievement Awards recognized some of the most significant figures in the world of footwear and fashion, and the couple brought their A-game to the star-studded event.

Fans on social media couldn’t get enough of their looks and the heartwarming display of affection. “They’re literally the definition of relationship goals,” one fan tweeted, while another commented, “Rihanna and Rocky know how to bring the love AND the style every single time.”

Rihanna and Rocky’s relationship has always been marked by a sense of fun and authenticity, and their red carpet appearances are no different. The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2020, welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022 and their second, Riot, in August 2023.