From Gwen Stefani to Hoda Kotb – inside all the A-list families' NYE celebrations

As the clock struck midnight, A-list families around the globe ushered in 2025 with style, laughter, and meaningful moments.

From intimate celebrations at home to glamorous getaways, celebrities shared glimpses of their fun-filled festivities as they rang in the new year.

Whether it was Gwen Stefani toasting with her kids, Rihanna marking a milestone year, or Hoda Kotb's dance party, these stars showed us how to celebrate in unforgettable ways.

Join HELLO! as we explore how some of our favorite celebrities welcomed 2025.

© Instagram Gwen Stefani The No Doubt singer rang in the new year at her Oklahoma ranch alongside her children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Gwen posted a slew of snaps to her Instagram stories of the family's celebrations, including a video toasting to the camera as her son Apollo sat in a UTV. Meanwhile, her husband, country crooner Blake Shelton, performed at his Las Vegas music bar for ABC's Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest.



© Instagram Hoda Kotb The mom of two shared how her two young daughters like to celebrate New Year's Eve with a sweet Instagram post. Haley, seven, and Hope, five, danced around their living room waving colorful light-up sticks to the tune of Miley Cyrus' hit song "Party in the USA," donning tiaras for the celebration. Their table was stacked with party food, and balloons ringing in the new year hung in the background. Hoda will host the Rose Bowl Parade in California for the last time on New Year's Day.



© Instagram Rihanna The "Diamonds" singer was joined by her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, and a slew of her friends for New Year's Eve, showing the annual Times Square ball drop on her phone before revealing she had been sober for the entirety of 2024. "New Year, New Me," she captioned the post. Rihanna shares her sons RZA, two, and Riot, one, with A$AP, who she began dating in 2019.



© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager Hoda's Today co-host celebrated in style with her three children and husband of 16 years, Henry Hager, as they donned their finest sparkly outfits and watched the New Year's Eve fireworks together. "2025, we are ready!" Jenna captioned the post, which included a snap of her sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, and her daughter, Cora. The TV star shares kids Mila, 12, Poppy, nine, and Hal, five, with Henry.



© Instagram Khloé Kardashian The reality star welcomed the New Year alongside her two children, True and Tatum, whom she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Khloé shared snaps of their celebration to Instagram, showcasing their fun holiday outfits including a 2025 headband for True and 2025 glasses for Tatum. Also joining them for the night was Kris Jenner, as well as Kim Kardashian and her children, who appeared to be doing the viral candle trend.



© Instagram Tom Brady The NFL legend shared a lengthy caption celebrating 2024 alongside his three kids, two of whom he shares with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. "I couldn’t have imagined a better way to ring in the new year than with the loves of my life," he began. "Reflecting on last year and thinking about the year ahead, there’s no better perspective than looking at these three and always trying to be better for them each day, and helping to guide them in whatever way possible." "I’m so grateful for the experiences, blessings, family, friends, and everyone else who has impacted me along the way." Tom embraced Jack, 17, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, as they all smiled for the camera.



© Instagram Jimmy Fallon The late-night host spent his holiday in Idaho with his family as they hit the ski slopes. "I'm pretty sure I found my wife and kids on the slopes in Sun Valley," he captioned the photo of the foursome. "If not - thank you for posing with me. You have a beautiful family. Happy 2025!" He shares Winnie, 11, and Frances, nine, with his wife, Nancy Juvonen.



© Instagram Katy Perry Katy spent the New Year in Japan with her fiancé, Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom. "Sending love to all in this next year," she posted to Instagram, alongside a slew of pictures from their holiday. "The new year is always an opportunity for transformation… as a 5x transformation is my middle name….We put the OK in tOKyo for NY." The post included a video of the parents practicing yoga, while in another they shared a drink in a restaurant. The pair share their daughter, Daisy Dove, four.

