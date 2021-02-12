Rihanna swears by this game-changing Fenty Beauty eye cream - and it just launched

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Have you seen Rihanna lately? It’s safe to say anything the stunning star swears by is worth a second look.

MORE: Rihanna's figure-flattering tie-dye mini dress has everyone saying the same thing

That's why we were thrilled when the Work songstress announced that her Fenty Beauty brand would soon be launching a new eye cream – FLASH NAP – and it just dropped!

Rihanna said the brand’s FLASH NAP Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream is the one product that helps her look like she’s had a long nap even when she doesn’t sleep much at all. It brings her tired eyes back to life, hence the name of the product.

SHOP: 15 incredible black-owned fashion and beauty essentials you need on your radar

Fenty Beauty FLASH NAP Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream, $32, Fenty Beauty

“Back with another baddie for your skincare collection - @fentyskin #FLASHNAP Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream, the only way to get that well-rested look, and y’all already know I NEVER sleep!!!,” Rihanna captioned a February 7 Instagram video which showed a glimpse of her flawless skin as she applies the eye cream under her eyes.

Needless to say, after one glimpse of the clip we tracked down the eye cream, and it won’t break your bank.

FLASH NAP Eye Gel-Cream + Eye Massage tool bundle, $42, Fenty Beauty

Rihanna continued to sing the cream’s praises in the clip, revealing its special ingredients and benefits. “It’s no secret that I don’t get a lot of sleep, and you know I’m not here for puffy eyes or dark circles,” the Fenty Beauty mogul said in the video.

“So, I’m about to reveal one of my top-secret weapons. It instantly cools and soothes as soon as you apply it. You can feel the cooling thanks to some amazing ingredients, like horse chestnut, hyaluronic acid and Persian silk tree.”

Rihanna preps for a Fenty Beauty show

As for how you apply it, Rihanna said, "Iit’s super easy." The Bajan beauty continued, “Just tap with your fingers around your eyes.” Or use the eye massage tool on it, which Rihanna said she loves. “The metal tip helps create an extra cooling effect to help soothe and protect the skin around my eyes.”

The singer further explained why she added the eye cream to her Fenty Beauty collection in a press release (via Allure), in which she said, "I wanted to create the perfect starter eye cream with easy-to-use packaging, a formula that would tackle puffiness and dark circles, and work really well with makeup to look fresh all day.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.