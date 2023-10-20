Watch Travis Kelce react to SNL skit about Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend's - and offer unexpected advice for her fans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shocked fans when they both made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live on October 14 and the NBC series ran a skit about the global superstar's past boyfriends.

But despite rumors flying that Taylor gave permission for the skit – which referenced Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn – Travis has now revealed it was a "last second" decision to attend the NYC taping, and that they "didn't know" what would happen.

Watch Travis Kelce calls SNL skit about Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend's 'hilarious'

"I didn't know what was going to go down," he told press at a Kansas City Chiefs presser on Friday October 20. "We decided to hit SNL last second and they asked if I wanted to end the skit about me and Taylor's takeover of the games, and it was hilarious – I laughed my tail off during the skit."

The 34-year-old NFL star added: "To be honest, I don't even remember saying anything, I hoped I read the card right, but the electricity and the energy from the crowd and just being up there it felt like I was hosting it all over again." Travis hosted SNL earlier in 2023 after his team won the 2023 Super Bowl.

© David Eulitt Taylor and Travis' mom Donna Kelce look on before the game

Travis was also asked if he had any advice for fans who wanted to dress up as the hot new couple for Halloween, and laughed: "The mustache is slowly starting to disappear, but I'll tell you what man, that stash in the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit.

"I had it when I met Taylor for the first time so I guess the 'stache and maybe a bracelet."

© Dustin Satloff Travis suggested a 'stache and his Jersey for a Halloween costume

Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker all starred in the skit as various NFL commentators, that saw James as Jimmy Johnson quipping: "Hey, I'm just glad it's not Matty Healy," to gasps from the audience.

A second joke from James hinted that 'Karma' was about Joe Alwyn, to which Mikey's Howie Long responded: "Are you insane? Not everything is about Joe!"

After their appearance, to support Ice Spice who was the performer of the evening, Taylor and Travis attended the after party, which was held at Catch Steak, and their appearance – and all the hand-holding – left fans in a tizzy, prompting hundreds of fan edits across TikTok.

Travis was also accused of pushing the 'Delicate' singer's bodyguards out of the way but he defended his actions, telling his brother Jason on their podcast New Heights.

© Getty Images Travis and Taylor arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City.

"I didn't push him, I placed my hand on the gentleman's hand to let him know that I was behind him." He noted: "If I would have pushed him, he would have, he probably would have turned around and tased me," and maintained: "That didn't get security to say anything about it."