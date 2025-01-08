Kyra Segdwick leaves fans impressed with peculiar glimpse into home with Kevin Bacon

Every glimpse that Kyra Sedgwick shares inside her home with Kevin Bacon proves they have the coolest place.

The latest insight is no exception, as the The Summer I Turned Pretty Star shared a hilarious video highlighting her husband's unorthodox method of recording music.

She and the Footloose actor have been married since 1988; they are based between an apartment in New York City and a farm in Connecticut, and share two kids, son Travis, 35, and daughter Sosie, 33.

WATCH: Kyra Sedgwick catches Kevin Bacon recording music in the sauna

This week, Kevin took to Instagram and shared a video in which Kyra is filming herself trying to find him, in what appears to be the family's basement.

The room is filled with objects such as a drum set, a standing globe, some vintage furniture and even an arcade machine, and the walls are decorated with posters and graffiti.

Eventually, Kyra finds Kevin sitting in their small wooden sauna, and he has a microphone angled towards the entrance, and he is playing guitar inside wearing headphones and recording his tunes on his laptop.

© Amy Sussman Kyra and Kevin have been married since 1988

"ISO booth in the sauna," Kyra says, as Kevin smiles at the camera and continues to strum on his acoustic guitar.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick shares unbelievable throwback image of herself and toddler son — and they both look so different!

MORE: Kevin Bacon's son and gorgeous goth girlfriend steal the show during rare appearance

In addition to being an actor, Kevin has also had a band with his brother Michael Bacon, The Bacon Brothers, since 1995, and they have released songs such as "Dark Chocolate Eyes," "Ballad of the Brothers" and "If I Needed Someone."

© Gilbert Flores The Bacon-Sedgwick family

"Recording booth or sauna…?" Kevin wrote in his caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon roast each other with cheeky marriage revelations in must-watch video

© Getty Images They recently stepped out along with Travis' partner Angelina for the premiere of A Complete Unknown

"I bet the acoustics are great," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Sauna and music. Why not???" and: "Who needs a sauna when you have a hot husband guitarist there!" as well as: "Multitasking or… multi-purpose? You decide."

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick opens her house to 40 family members in new photos with Kevin Bacon

© Instagram Kyra also recently gave a glimpse into their Thanksgiving, for which they hosted 40 guests

Though they are largely known for their acting, the Bacon-Sedgwicks are a very musical family. All four of them frequently appear in singing videos together, and the couple's eldest son Travis is a composer.

Travis is a composer and has worked on several of his parents' movies, plus he also has a band, Black Anvil, while his younger sister is an actress best known for her role in the horror movie Smile.