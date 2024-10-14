Viewers cringe over 'embarrassingly bad' moment on hit live show - but did you watch?

Viewers have taken to social media in droves to criticise the latest episode of SNL after the US sketch show did a segment on Oasis' upcoming tour.

Featuring James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman as Liam and Noel Gallagher respectively, the pair put on British accents while getting into arguments with one another - and even Liam took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his thoughts.

Taking to X to discuss, one person wrote: "As a hardcore American Oasis fan, I’d like to apologize on behalf of SNL. i don’t know how they allowed this," while another person added: "The Saturday Night Live Oasis sketch is bafflingly and embarrassingly bad. I implore you not to watch it, as I did, thinking people were exaggerating its awfulness. Forget the lack of any humour, what were those accents? Essex?"

Fans panned the SNL sketch

A third person posted: "Don't even know where to start with this. Legitimately one of the worst skits I've ever seen. Even worse than that Sydney Sweeney dog cheerleader one they did, and that's saying something."

Liam simply posted: "Are they meant to be comedians."

© Gareth Davies Liam and Noel Gallagher's style came to define the Britpop movement

The star often shares his musings on X, and recently replied to fans who asked if he and Noel had made up after announcing that they would be returning as Oasis for a sell-out US and UK tour. Joking about meeting up with his brother, he wrote: "It was a lovely day we shared our packed lunches together, we talked, giggled, cuddled and held hands, and scowled for the camera.

"Next week we’re having a sleepover, gonna watch a few rom coms and just hang out in our jim jams and play frustration, have some fun, dya get me bruv, we’re gonna live stream it so keep n eye out for it."

© Dave Hogan Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noel Gallagher in 1995

Upon the news that the band would be reforming, a press release read: "There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion – just the gradual realisation that the time is right. Yet the timing must be a subconscious influence. This Thursday represents thirty years to the day since their electrifying debut album Definitely Maybe was released, while 2025 will see the equally essential second record (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? reach that same anniversary."

Despite the SNL sketch on the brothers not quite going down as hoped, fans were full of praise for Ariana Grande, who was the guest host during Saturday's episode. The star, who is currently promoting her upcoming musical movie Wicked, took on skits including portraying Celine Dion. Discussing her time on the show, one fan posted: "Ariana is one of those people that consistently creates SNL gold whenever she’s on the show. I need her to host regularly."

© Matthew Stockman Ariana hosted SNL

Another person wrote: "Ariana Grande just had one of the best ever episodes of SNL. Her talent is indescribable." Another person posted: "if I had a nickel for every time Ariana Grande had the best episode of SNL of all time, I'd have two nickels. which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice."