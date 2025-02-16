David Beckham's vineyard 'worth millions' he bought for wife Victoria

David Beckham has long been known for his generosity, but one of his most extravagant gifts has remained largely under the radar—until now.

The football legend, 49, reportedly purchased a private vineyard in Napa Valley for his wife, Victoria Beckham, back in 2008. The couple, who developed a love for fine wine during their time in Spain, have kept the vineyard's exact location and details a secret, making it one of the most discreet celebrity-owned wineries.

A surprise reveal among A-list friends

David presented Victoria with the surprise during a trip to Napa Valley, where they were joined by A-list friends including Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Kate Beckinsale, and Seal.

According to various reports, the former footballer unveiled the vineyard by gifting Victoria a bottle of wine with her name on the label.

A close source told The Sun: "The Beckhams became wine buffs when he played in Spain. The vineyard went down a storm with Victoria. She was delighted."

Unlike other celebrities who have publicly marketed their wine brands, David and Victoria have chosen to keep their vineyard private, producing bottles exclusively for their family and close friends.

The property itself also includes a beautiful mansion, and is valued at many millions of dollars. However, the exact value of the whole property isn't publicly available.

Interestingly enough, the couple have apparently not spent a great deal of their time at the property, preferring instead to spend their time at a similarly ostentatious compound located somewhere in the south of France.

A passion for wine cultivated in Spain

David's appreciation for wine reportedly deepened during his four years playing for Real Madrid from 2003 to 2007. Living in Spain, the couple became familiar with some of the world's finest wines, eventually leading to their investment in California's famed wine region.

While celebrities like Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, and Francis Ford Coppola have embraced the commercial side of winemaking, the Beckhams have taken a different approach.

Their vineyard is managed by a team of specialists, ensuring top-quality production without the pressures of the retail market.

The Beckhams join a long list of celebrity vineyard owners

The Napa Valley region has been a magnet for high-profile figures in the wine industry since the 1970s. Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola was one of the first celebrities to invest in winemaking, paving the way for stars such as Sting, Sir Cliff Richard, and Madonna to enter the field.

With their seven-figure vineyard purchase, David and Victoria have joined an exclusive club of celebrity wine connoisseurs, producing small batches of high-end wine for their inner circle.

David Beckham's growing ties to the drinks industry

Although the Beckhams' vineyard remains a private endeavour, David has stepped into the drinks business in other ways.

The former England captain became the face of Haig Club whisky, a single-grain Scotch whisky produced by Diageo. The partnership has seen David promote the brand globally, attending exclusive events and launching limited-edition collections.

A family legacy in the making?

While David and Victoria continue to keep their Napa Valley vineyard under wraps, it remains a passion project that may one day involve their children. With Brooklyn Beckham already showing an interest in food and drink, there's speculation that the next generation of Beckhams could expand the family's presence in the industry.

For now, however, their exclusive vineyard remains a well-kept secret, known only to those lucky enough to receive a bottle straight from the source.