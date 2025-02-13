Victoria Beckham's legs have never looked longer in hip-baring ensemble Nicola Peltz would approve of

Victoria Beckham is one of the biggest names in fashion and on Wednesday, VB showcased her fashionista credentials during a trip to Dublin.

Whilst in the Emerald Isle, the 50-year-old beauty mogul visited glamorous department store Browns within her capacity as CEO of Victoria Beckham Beauty, and her outfit for the occasion was nothing short of chic!

The former Spice Girl opted for a pair of ultra leg-lengthening black trousers that featured a low-rise waistline which she paired with a matching oversized black blazer. Underneath, the mum-of-four donned a strikingly white body that exposed her hips.

Captioning a series of snaps from the evening, Victoria penned: "So lovely to have spent the day at @officialbrownthomas in beautiful Dublin, sharing all things #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty. Thanks so much to everyone who came out to see me! X."

As for her glam for the evening, the mum-of-four styled her chestnut tresses with a subtle beach wave, the perfect do' to emphasise her subtle blonde ends.

When it came to her makeup, Victoria chose a winning combination of long fluttery lashes, warm honey-hued bronzer and bronze lipgloss.

Family style

One person who would approve of VB's hip-baring outfit is her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz who has often been spotted exposing her own hips in one of Victoria's corset tops from her eponymous label.

In fact, Nicola has previously been inspired by VB's penchant for the combination of the daring top with a pair of low-rise trousers. Stepping out alongside her mother-in-law at the premiere of her movie Lola last year.

© Getty Images Nicola has previosly donned a similar fit

For the occasion, Nicola opted for a white satin crop top and matching white, low-rise flared trousers.

Victoria Beckham dances the day away with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz

Meanwhile, Harper Beckham - Victoria's 13-year-old daughter - has also been inspired by the look, wearing a black version of the top when she supported her brother Brooklyn Beckham at the launch of his hot sauce Cloud23 in October.

© Instagram Harper donned the same style top back in October

It's no surprise the Beckham girls take style cues from each other, as matriarch VB previously told Anna Wintour that she has no problem with Harper and Nicola raiding her wardrobe.

She told the Vogue editor-in-chief: "Look, I love my clothes, and I look after my clothes, but I think that clothes are also there to be enjoyed," the 50-year-old told Anna. "If one of the young kids wants to borrow my clothes, whether it's Harper or one of the boys' girlfriends, that's flattery, right? Because they're significantly younger than me, so that's good."