David Beckham's romantic Valentine's cake has wife Victoria written all over it The former Spice Girls star loves these types of desserts...

It's safe to say that most people's social media feeds were flooded with gushing couple's posts and romantic dinner set-ups over the weekend as people marked Valentine's Day. But David Beckham's cake looked extra special!

The former England footballer took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of an epic cake topped with hundreds of strawberry slices. Underneath the layered design sat a square-shaped treat that appeared to include cream.

"So I just got a little gift from David and Isabela [Grutman] for Valentine's Day. All you need is cake," he said, before opening up the lid of the Piononos box and exclaiming: "Wow!"

We imagine David shared his decadent cake with his wife Victoria Beckham, who would likely have been delighted with the flavour combinations since it bore similarities to her iconic birthday cake.

When she turned 44, the former Spice Girls star swapped a traditional dessert for something much more nutritious – a "cake" made entirely out of fruit.

It featured a large chunk of watermelon topped with strawberries and blueberries and one candle, in the style of a birthday cake. At the time, Victoria wrote: "They know me too well! Fruit birthday cake for breakfast!"

The former England footballer's strawberry cake would likely go down a treat with his wife

Both Victoria and David Beckham shared photos of one another on Instagram to celebrate Valentine's Day. David's showed the pair cuddling up to one another while Victoria rested her head on his shoulder with her eyes closed.

"Happy Valentines to the most amazing mummy and the most inspiring wife. I love you so much @victoriabeckham, (we love you so much) @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," wrote the father-of-four.

David shared this sweet snap of the couple on Valentine's Day

The former fashion designer, meanwhile, shared throwback snaps of their wedding day which showed the couple in their bright purple matching outfits. She captioned the post: "Happy Valentine’s Day. I love you so much! You are the best husband and most amazing daddy @davidbeckham x kisses," before tagging their children.

And it wasn't just David that showered her with love! Victoria also revealed Harper gifted her parents an inflatable bear while Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz sent a bunch of white roses.

