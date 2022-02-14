Why Victoria and David Beckham can't fix 'collapsing' £31million home

With an estimated value of £31million, you wouldn't expect Victoria and David Beckham's home to face big structural problems.

However, the Mail on Sunday has reported that part of the property has had to be cordoned off from the family as it is close to collapsing – and due to the fact their home is Grade II listed, they can't fix it immediately. Grade II listed buildings are those "of special interest, warranting every effort to preserve it" which means they are legally protected from being demolished or altered without planning permission. This includes changing original architectural features such as stonework.

The detached London townhouse, located in the exclusive area of Holland Park, is made up of four storeys. The raised terrace reportedly needs urgent repairs, but the Beckhams need to obtain council approval before going ahead, which means that David and Victoria and their three youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper will have to keep a safe distance in the meantime.

The couple's terrace has reportedly collapsed

Although the family have shared several glimpses inside their home, including the black wrought iron canopy at the entrance and the modern kitchen with its own ladder, they haven't shared photos from the terrace so it is unknown what it looked like before the damage.

Their latest home disaster comes after the couple spent an estimated £8million on renovation work in 2016. Inside, their six-bedroom family property boasts its own gym and wine cellar as well as separate quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he moved to America with his fiancee Nicola Peltz.

Victoria and David spend most of their time at their London home, but should they need to move out while the damaged terrace is fixed, they can retreat to their country house in the Cotswolds.

Victoria and David's kitchen inside their London home

The plush barn conversion in the Great Tew estate, Chipping Norton, has luxurious amenities just like their city pad, with its own wine cellar, football court, swimming pool, four-foot deep lake and sauna – so it comes as no surprise that the Beckhams isolated there during the first coronavirus lockdown period.

The incredible property, which Money.co.uk and housebuyers4u.co.uk estimated to now be worth around £12million, has also played host to some amazing star-studded parties, including Brooklyn's 21st birthday celebration and the baptism of his siblings Cruz and Harper.

