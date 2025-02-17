Joan Collins shares incredible photos to mark special occasion with husband Percy Gibson

Actress Dame Joan Collins paid tribute to her husband Percy Gibson on Monday as they celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

To mark the special occasion, the 91-year-old actress took to Instagram where she shared a plethora of loved-up photos through the years, including holiday snapshots, glamorous red-carpet pictures, and festive at-home photos.

© Instagram The actress shared a plethora of travel snaps

Amongst the carousel of photos, Joan also included two charming photos from her wedding day. One showed the veteran TV star cutting into a large white cake, while another showed Joan and Percy sharing a sweet moment surrounded by flowers.

© Instagram The pair marked their wedding anniversary on 17 Februray

"#happyanniversary to my #beloved #ahubby 23 years of wedded bliss #allovertheworld," Joan wrote in her caption.

© Getty Images Joan also included this glam picture from the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

The couple tied the knot at Claridge's Hotel in London on 17 February 2002 in what she described as a "proper wedding" followed by a "proper marriage."

Their ceremony was attended by a fleet of famous faces including the likes of Dame Shirley Bassey, Roger Moore and Rupert Everett.

© Getty Images Joan and Percy have been happily married for over two decades

Reacting to Joan's update, fans and friends were quick to send messages of congratulations in the comments section. One follower wrote: "Just a lovely couple," while a second penned: "Look at you two!" and a third commented: "Congratulations to you both - legends."

Joan's wedding dress

On her big day Joan bucked tradition by choosing to wear an unconventional lilac wedding dress. Her striking gown was crafted by Nolan Miller who was also the brains behind the costumes on Dynasty.

She spruced up her bridal look with a pair of matching purple shoes from Manolo Blahnik and topped her brunette locks with a delicate floral headpiece. Percy, meanwhile, looked oh-so dapper in a Scottish kilt.

Joan and Percy's love story

Despite insisting that she would never remarry, Joan felt an instant spark when she first crossed paths with film producer, Percy, in 2000. "We hit it off immediately," she previously wrote in the Mail.

"He was funny, engaging, good-looking, and after the show I would socialize with him, my co-star George Hamilton and my daughter Katy."

They soon embarked on a whirlwind romance before walking down the aisle in 2002.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2002 at Claridge's Hotel in London

Joan frequently shares insights into her relationship with Percy, and has previously revealed that her fifth marriage is her "happiest".

Speaking to HELLO! in 2015, she gushed: "It is my fifth marriage, and my happiest, and last… Percy is wonderful, he's my soulmate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker but we are very understanding of each other."