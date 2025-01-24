Joan Collins, 91, uses a £4.59 iconic cleanser to keep her skin fresh and youthful

Can you believe Joan Collins is 91? I have to admit, I thought she was much younger - and I had to double check her age when I sat down to write this article because I thought it was a mistake.

She’s never had any work done and never had botox (well, actually she tried it once but said it “hurt like hell” so she swore never again). According to the former Dynasty star - as she told the Mirror - it’s “far better” to look after your skin and “get a few lines, just like Hellen Mirren, Judi Dench and, well, me”.

Cheers to that Joan - but your “lines” are minimal! So what’s her skincare secret? I did a bit of digging and the answer may surprise you - the star swears by a cheap Nivea cleanser! Her nighttime skincare routine involves using it to take off her makeup then applying Charlotte Tilbury’s night cream. Oh, and there’s one more important thing you need to know…

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dame Joan Collins has been using Nivea for the past 40 years

“I also always, always sleep on my back,” she wrote in the Telegraph. “I’ve trained myself to, because I used to sleep on my side, scrunched up into the pillow, and then I was told not to because it gives you ‘scrunchy face’. Which is absolutely true.”

She’s a fountain of amazing anti-ageing tips that we can get on board with! So, back to the cleanser. “For 40 years I've been taking my makeup off with Nivea,” she says. “I just put it on my face with a Kleenex and wipe it off with one.”

So what’s the deal with the Nivea cleanser and why is it so good?

With the Nivea 2-in-1 Cleanser & Toner you’re basically getting more for your money - it combines deep cleansing and toning in one step, removing impurities and makeup while maintaining the skin's natural moisture balance.

Infused with Vitamin E, it provides intense hydration without leaving the skin feeling dry or tight. Dermatologically approved, it offers a refreshed and toned complexion, making it ideal for daily use.

This is not an expensive product - it’s just £4.59 at Boots and US customers can shop it at Amazon for $14.75. It speaks volumes that Joan, who has the means to try the most expensive beauty products on the market has been using it for the past 40 years!

What are verified shoppers saying about the cleanser?

At Boots, the Nivea 2-in-1 Cleanser & Toner has a decent 4.5 star rating, based on 288 reviews. The general consensus is that it’s “great value for money” and has a “light creamy texture” and a “delicate fragrance which isn’t overpowering”.

Says one reviewer: “I used this morning and night and what a huge difference it has made to my face and complexion. My skin feels amazingly refreshed and nourished. It has been a delight to add this to my daily routine and I shall continue to do so after seeing the results.”

Several shoppers praised the results. Says another: “This is a lovely consistency and leaves your skin feeling smooth and clean but not at all tight or dry.” another adds: “I felt like my skin was so clean and glowing after I used it and it felt so smooth and soft and hydrated! My skin felt moisturised and didn’t feel dry at all.”

What about the negative reviews? Well, some shoppers said the cleanser irritated their skin. It’s normal to find reviews like this with any product, as not every skin type is the same and it’s impossible to have a product that will suit all skin types. It’s an important reminder to patch-test any new product on your skin before introducing it to your daily regime.

I didn’t find anything that would put me off giving this product a go. If it’s helped Joan look this glowing at 91, it’s got to be worth a shot!