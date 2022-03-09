Dame Joan Collins stuns fans with very rare photo of her two daughters The Dynasty icon is a mother of three

Dame Joan Collins might be a British screen icon, but over the years her family have managed to maintain a relatively low-profile. So, fans were delighted this week when Joan shared a very rare photo of her two daughters.

The Dynasty star took to Instagram on Tuesday in recognition of International Women's Day with a personal picture and wrote: "Sending my love to my two #favoritewomen on #internationalwomensday - my two daughters @taraarkle and Katyana.Kass."

WATCH: Dame Joan Collins proudly introduces family members

Tara was among those to comment on the sweet snapshot, telling her mum: "Bless you mama! Back atcha!"

In the image, Joan can be seen in between her two girls with the trio dressed in complementary shades and smiling for the camera.

Joan shared a striking snapshot showing her with her two daughters

The 88-year-old actress is a mother of three children – she shares Katya with Ron Kass, while second husband Antony Newley is the father of Tara and her son, Alexander Newley. She is also a grandmother three times over.

In total, Joan has been married five times; to Maxwelll Reed (1952 – 1956), Antony Newley (1963 – 1971), Ron Kass (1972 – 1983), Peter Holm (1985 – 1987) and Percy Gibson, to whom she has been happily married since 2002.

Percy and Joan have been happily married since 2002

After the demise of her fourth marriage, Joan admitted she had no intention of walking down the aisle. What changed? "Percy Gibson," she later told the Guardian. "We met in New York in 2000 shortly before I was due to tour in a play. Percy was to be the producer. He was kind, loving and funny, and eventually we began a passionate affair.

"I was in my 60s and he was in his 30s, but the age difference never posed a problem. We talked it through and he didn't want children. He adores my children and grandchildren. We've been married for 11 years, but when I look at him across a room, my heart still skips."

