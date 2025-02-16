Joan Collins, 91, looks smitten with husband Percy in Valentine's Day post

Actress Joan Collins marked Valentine's Day on Friday with a sweet message to her husband, Percy Gibson.

In a post shared to Instagram, the veteran TV star uploaded a smitten picture of the pair looking radiant, posing amid a sea of superimposed red heart-shaped balloons.

The duo, who walked down the aisle in 2002, looked radiant as they grinned for the camera, with Joan making a bold statement in a wide-brim hat and some oversized earrings to boot.

© Getty Images Joan with her husband Percy at the Oscars in 2022

The soap star, best known for appearing in the 1980's series, Dynasty, ramped up her glamorous look with a slick of plum-hued lipstick and chunky black eyeliner. She wore a blush pink top complete with a chic cowl neckline, and rounded off her outfit with a boucle blazer woven with hot pink threads.

Penning a message to her loved one, Joan wrote in her caption: "#happyvalentinesday to my favorite #valentines #ahubby and all you #lovingcouples out there."

Joan's heartfelt post struck a chord with her followers. In the comments section, one follower gushed: "You look as wonderful as ever!!! Have an amazing day!!" while a second remarked: "A testimony of true love. Happy valentine's day," and a third chimed in: "How lovely and stylish you look. Happy Valentine's day to you both."

© Instagram The couple have defended their age gap

The power couple have been a force to be reckoned with ever since they crossed paths in 2000 and went on to tie the knot in 2002. While Joan originally had no intention of getting married for a fifth time, the pair clicked immediately and embarked on a whirlwind romance.

Reflecting on their early love story, the actress previously told the Mail: "We hit it off immediately. He was funny, engaging, good-looking, and after the show I would socialise with him, my co-star George Hamilton and my daughter Katy."

Joan, who has long defended their age gap, also told HELLO! back in 2015: "It is my fifth marriage, and my happiest, and last." She added: "Percy is wonderful, he's my soulmate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker but we are very understanding of each other."

© Instagram The pair own a beautiful home on the French Riviera

The couple spend the majority of their time at Joan's opulent pad in Belgravia, London. When they're not making the most of the British capital, Joan and Percy enjoy spending time in Provence where they own a sprawling property in the hills near St. Tropez.

© Instagram Joan and Percy escape to France in the summer months

Speaking to Ideal Home in 2023, Joan gushed about her happy place in the south of France, saying: "We try to visit my place every summer. It's incredibly relaxing.

"There's no traffic, it's right in the middle of the hills of Provence and has a fantastic view. I can see the sea in the distance and rolling hills around. It balms the soul."