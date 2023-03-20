A look inside Paula Yates' daughter Tiger Lily’s idyllic life in Australia away from the spotlight Tiger Lily is living a 'heavenly' life down under

There’s no doubt Tiger Lily Hutchence-Geldof exudes the unmistakable rock star aura of her father, the late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence.

At just 26 years old, Tiger Lily has already inherited her father's musical talent and is making waves in the music industry.

Now living in Fremantle, Australia, Tiger Lily is flourishing in her career as a musician. Born Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily, she was always known as Tiger Lily but today prefers to use the name Heavenly.

Tiger Lily is now living in Freemantle in Australia

Her life down under is a paradise of surfing, meditation, and yoga - a world away from the gritty London drugs scene that killed both her mother in 2000 and her half-sister Peaches, who also died of a heroin overdose aged 25 in 2014.

Last month, the young singer-songwriter quietly released her debut album, Tragic Tiger's Sad Meltdown - a tongue-in-cheek title borrowed from a magazine headline.

On the album notes she writes: "Most of the songs are about my sister Peaches who I lost as a teenager so singing them aloud felt very potent but my band always made me feel held.

Tiger Lily was raised by Bob Geldolf. Pictured here as a youngster with her half-sisters Peaches and Fifi

"It was really moving to create with so much freedom and understanding," she added.

It is that same sense of humility that speaks volumes about where Tiger Lily's character comes from. Friends say she inherited it from her late mother, Paula Yates.

Last week, Paula's legacy has been in the spotlight again, as a new UK documentary called Paula questions how her trailblazing but short life affected those she loved - and whether the toxic mix of drugs, alcohol, and grief that killed her took its toll on them, too.

WATCH: Channel 4 documentary on the life of Paula Yates

Loading the player...

Tiger Lily certainly suffered unduly. She was just 16 months old when her father killed himself in a Sydney hotel room, and she was orphaned three years later when Paula, consumed with grief, died following an overdose of heroin. She was only four and alone in the house when she found her mother’s lifeless body.

But having been raised by Bob Geldof, Paula's ex-husband and the father of her three older children, it seems Tiger Lily is following a much calmer and more wholesome path than her mother.

It was after graduating in 2019 from Goldsmiths College in South East London that she decided to move to Australia, where she has been privately reclaiming her Hutchence lineage, reconnecting with his friends and family. It has been said that she didn't realize Hutchence was her father until she was ten.

Despite the tragedy of her family history, it appears Tiger Lily remains hopeful about the future and excited about her own music career. She has been performing with friends at local bars and embracing the alternative-folk music scene.

Tiger Lily as a baby with her father Michael

Up until recently Tiger was in a relationship with Nick Allbrook, the former bassist with Freo band Tame Impala, but is now single.

And while she was meant to receive three lump sums of $22 million from her father’s estate, according to filmmaker Richard Lowenstein, who met with her in 2019: "The one thing she is, I believe, quite disturbed about is that there doesn’t seem to be any legal acknowledgment or even financial acknowledgment that she is her father’s daughter. The entire estate has vanished.

"I was saying to her, ‘Maybe it’s still going to come to you when you’re 25’, but she just stopped laughing and said that she’s given up on that now. It’s literally gone," he added.

For Tiger Lily, living in the shadow of such tragedy, perhaps the "sad meltdown" may never come. Instead, she is embracing her father's legacy in her own way and creating a new path for herself. It is a testament to her resilience and strength of character, and we wish her all the best on her journey.



