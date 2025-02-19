Kim Kardashian's furious reaction to Kris Jenner's ill-timed post sparks major fan reaction

Kim Kardashian appeared to be less than pleased with her mother Kris Jenner when she shared a poorly timed post on Tuesday.

Kim, 44, publicly called out Kris, 69, for trying to steal her thunder after she shared a photo of herself wearing another activewear brand just hours after her daughter announced SKIMS' new collaboration with Nike.

Kris posted a pic of herself wearing a hoodie and matching sweatpants from Alo while sitting on a staircase, and although it wasn't tagged as an advertisement, she captioned the post: "Cozy days in my @alo."

Kim didn't appear happy with Kris plugging another brand and was the first to comment, furiously writing: "Did you really have to post this on the same day as my NikeSKIMS announcement?!?!?!"

While it's unclear if Kim's reaction was sincere or a playful joke, Kris didn't respond to her daughter – but the comment didn't go unnoticed by fans.

Many rushed to share crying with laughter emojis while one commented: "@kimkardashian and here we all thought u were her fav." Another said: "Iconic," and a third added: "@kimkardashian CRYING."

Just hours earlier, Kim shared the news that her shapewear brand has collaborated with Nike on a new line called NikeSKIMS.

Alongside a photo of both brands logos, Kim wrote on Instagram: "Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed. Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform."

In a statement, Kim added: "Nike and SKIMS share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women.

"This partnership is the culmination of this shared vision, delivering product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body. Every single detail has been obsessed over and carefully considered. We're incredibly excited to unveil our first collection this spring."

Heidi O'Neil. President of Consumer, Product & Brand, Nike, Inc., added: "We're energized by the opportunity to build a new brand and shake things up for the next generation of athletes with NikeSKIMS.

"This partnership brings together the best of both brands and unlocks and incredible opportunity to disrupt the industry with our shared passion and commitment to innovation.

"We will invite even more athletes into sport and movement with product that makes them feel strong and sexy."

Nike said on Tuesday the new NikeSKIMS brand, which is the first time Nike has partnered with an external company, would include training apparel, footwear and accessories for women.

SKIMS is now reportedly worth $4 billion after Kim launched it in 2019 alongside Jens Grede, whose wife, Emma Grede co-founded Good American with Khloe Kardashian.

In a statement, Jens, co-founder and chief executive, said: "Over the past five years, SKIMS has redefined the intimates and casual apparel landscape, championing inclusivity and confidence.

"Now, by partnering with Nike, the undisputed leader in athletic performance and innovation, we're poised to create a new standard in the activewear market.

"This partnership will empower individuals to move with confidence and express themselves authentically, merging Skims' focus on body confidence and self-expression with Nike's relentless pursuit of athletic excellence."