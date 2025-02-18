Kim Kardashian is a scene stealer in plunging metallic gown and killer heels for SNL

Given that Kim Kardashian donned three hot pink Balenciaga looks to host SNL back in 2021, it came as no surprise that she rocked up to the show's 50th Anniversary Special draped in the French fashion house's couture collection.

Trading in Barbie-core for sultry Bond-girl allure, the Skims founder dazzled in a metallic, floor-length gown that exuded pure glamour. Styled by Dani Levi, Kim's dress featured a bodycon silhouette adorned with a fabric crafted from reflective metal. The entire number was embellished with glass beads and detailed with tiny tears that appeared as scratches.

The gown boasted two simple straps and a split up the back along with a cinched waist that showed off the star's toned physique and accentuated her iconic curves.

The Kardashians star completed her shimmering look with a pair of chunky Pleaser heels and a slew of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry that included a sapphire-encrusted pinky ring. Kim carried an ultra-mini silver Hermès Kelly bag adorned with tiny diamonds while she showed off her natural pink manicure.

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian stunned in Balenciaga Couture

The star's luscious raven locks were styled into a bombshell blowout courtesy of hairstylist Chris Appleton while her makeup was left radiant with a soft bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip by Ariel.

According to People, Kim caught up with her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson during the star-studded event. The former couple, who split back in August 2022 after sparking relationship rumors following the media mogul's stint on the show, were spotted chatting at the after-party. The sighting comes after the pair previously reconnected at the 2023 Met Gala.

© Getty Images The reality star attended the SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Kim appeared at the beginning of the anniversary special alongside Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Scarlett Johansson, and Ana Gasteyer.

This wasn't the reality star's first rodeo as she graced the SNL stage back in October 2021. For her entrance, Kim wore a hot pink velvet catsuit courtesy of Balenciaga. The bold number featured a turtleneck and built-in gloves. The look was only the first out of the trifecta of Balenciaga ensembles the star rocked during the show.

© Getty images Kim hosted SNL back in October 2021

Styled by her ex-husband, Kayne West, Kim also wore a sports-inspired long, pink anorak coat as she entered the studio before the show. The star teamed the number with silver pointed-toe boots and a matching diamond-encrusted shimmery handbag.

Following her performance, Kim departed the SNL studio in a spandex catsuit that featured built-in pointed-toe heels. The head-turning number was teamed with a ruffled floor-length coat and diamond-encrusted earrings.