The telling sign Kylie Jenner isn't Kris' favorite anymore

Over the years, Kris Jenner has admitted multiple times that her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, is her favorite of her six children.

During a skit on The Late Show with James Corden, Kris was strapped to a lie detector test and named Kylie as her favorite, while on another occasion during a game Kylie offered her mother a choice between herself and her older sister Kim Kardashian, with Kris immediately choosing Kylie. Watch the controversial moment below...

However, the tide could be turning on which of her kids Kris favors, with her latest Instagram post hinting that Kylie no longer occupies the top spot.

Kris Jenner named Kylie her favourite during an appearance on James Corden's Late Late Show

This weekend saw Kylie's two children, Stormi, seven, and Aire, three, both celebrate their birthdays, with the billionaire throwing lavish parties for both of her kids.

In typical Kardashian fashion, the family members took to social media to share their love for the next generation, with Khloe sharing a plethora of content taken at Stormi and Aire's birthday parties, but it was Kris' dedication to her grandchildren that got us wondering if Kylie has been knocked of her position as favorite child.

Kris, who is known for posting long, gushing posts about her grandchildren, kept it simple for Stormi and Aire, posting a joint dedication to the siblings rather than dedicating an individual post to each.

Stormi turned seven this weekend

Alongside a carousel of cute photos of Aire and Stormi throughout their lives, Kris wrote: "Happy Birthday, my precious Stormi and Aire! Watching you both grow has been the greatest joy—your love, laughter, and energy light up our lives! I love you to the moon and back. Can't wait to celebrate you both all weekend long!"

Fans queried in the comments why Kris hadn't posted a dedication for each of the kids, and noted she hadn't marked their birthdays at all last year.

Followers of the Kardashians have been wondering if Kris' nose has been put out of joint by Kylie since the makeup mogul has been keeping her relationship with actor Timothee Chalamet under wraps.

As momager of her kids, Kris is known to make the most of all of their relationships for business purposes, but Kylie and Timothee have been extremely private since they began dating, only making rare public appearances and refusing to speak about one another.

Kylie and Timothée keep their relationship quiet

The new season of The Kardashians launches later this week, and Timothee is not expected to make an appearance, despite his seemingly serious relationship with Kylie.

It is perhaps this new approach to privacy that saw Kris keep it simple with Aire and Stormi's birthday post – and maybe it's the reason Kylie is no longer her favorite!