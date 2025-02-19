Joan Collins, 91, is a glittering goddess for celebration with husband Percy

Actress Joan Collins and her husband Percy Gibson enjoyed a double celebration earlier this week!

The pair, who wed in 2002 at Claridge's Hotel in London, attended a joint party to mark their milestone 23rd wedding anniversary, as well as the birthday of a friend – actress Evie Bricusse.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Joan, 91, shared an array of photos from their glittering bash, including several romantic snapshots with her husband Percy Gibson.

For the special occasion, Dynasty actress Joan donned a head-turning black jacket dripping in sparkling gems. She paired the item with a ruffled black satin dress and ramped up the opulence with a diamante necklace and some matching earrings.

As for hair and makeup, the TV star embraced old Hollywood glamour with bouncy waves and a vibrant, cherry-red lip.

Percy, meanwhile, was oh-so dapper dressed in a smart suit and a crisp white shirt. He wore his hair slicked back and paused to pose for photos with Joan.

Captioning her update, Joan wrote: "#ivebeentoamarvelousparty given by my #bff Evie Bricusse with a #littlehelpfrommyfriends #lawrencepiro and @rene_horsch (or quite a lot!) to celebrate her birthday and our #weddinganniversary."

© Getty Images Joan and Percy tied the knot in 2002

On the day of their wedding anniversary, 17 February, Joan shared a carousel of heartwarming photos through the years, as well as a touching tribute to her loved one.

She included snapshots from recent holidays, photos from their wedding day and pictures of the pair dressed to the nines on the red carpet. "23 years of wedded bliss," the soap star wrote in her caption.

© Getty Images The pair have been married for over two decades

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with compliments and messages of congratulations. One penned: "Just a lovely couple," while a second wrote: "Look at your two!" and a third added: "Congratulations to you both – legends."

On their big day, Joan, who had been married four times before, did away with tradition and glided down the aisle wearing a fabulous purple concoction which she teamed with a matching headpiece adorned with feathery tendrils.

The designer of her wedding dress was Nolan Miller who was also responsible for creating the costumes on the Dynasty – the TV series that catapulted Joan into the spotlight.

Percy and Joan immediately hit it off when they met back in 2000. They exchanged vows in 2002 and have gone from strength to strength ever since.

© Instagram Joan has described her fifth marriage as her best

Joan has defended their age gap, insisting that age is merely a number. "I believe in marriage — which is why I've done it five times — and I finally have a wonderful marriage," she told Louis Theroux in a BBC documentary.

"Percy is 30-odd years younger than me, but I don't even feel my age. I don't even talk about it; I don't even think about it."