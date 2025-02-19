Today's Savannah Guthrie looks stunning in pool photo during sun-soaked trip to Florida

Savannah Gutherie and Hoda Kotb enjoyed a sun-soaked reunion as they ran into each other while vacationing with their families in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Today Show anchor gave a glimpse into her luxurious escape at The Colony Palm Beach Hotel, where she enjoyed poolside relaxation, impressive sandcastle creations, and an exciting game of bingo.

© Instagram Vale relaxed on her lilac lilo

Savannah took to Instagram to share a carousel of images depicting her family-filled vacation. The first snap showed her daughter, Vale, lounging on a lilac lilo in the magnificent swimming pool.

The 10-year-old looked super sweet as she smiled to the camera dressed in a matching lilac swimsuit

© Instagram Savannah took a sweet selfie with her son

The next photograph was a selfie of Savannah and her son, Charley, sitting at the side of the pool. The 53-year-old oozed chic in a navy vest layered beneath a pale blue shirt.

The summery look was teamed with a camel-toned straw hat, a pair of oversized sunglasses adorned with a pale yellow frame, and a gold chain necklace that featured a sage-green pendant. Savannah opted for a glowing, makeup-free complexion with a rosy-stained lip.

Meanwhile, the star's 8-year-old son was ready for the water games as he donned a blue pair of swimming shorts with a long-sleeved waterproof top.

© Instagram The family enjoyed a bike ride

As well as soaking up the sun, the family enjoyed a slew of adventurous activities, with Savannah photographed alongside her two children on bicycles.

Charley showed off his impressive sand castle building skills as he was pictured sitting on the windy beach with the crystal blue waters gleaming behind him.

© Instagram Charley built a sand castle

Savannah opted for a pink theme for her vacation as she showed off her pristine pedicure in a pair of jewel-encrusted sandals embellished with floral accents. The presenter's pink pedicure matched with her Barbie-inspired cropped cardigan and pretty white summer dress adorned with lace detailing.

© Instagram Savannah's pedicure

Vale was keen to coordinate with her mom as she donned a matching pink sweater as the pair posed for a snap in front of stunning lemon trees.

© Instagram The mother-and-daughter duo opted for matching looks

The news anchor captioned the adorable post: "Turns out all they needed was more sunshine, more pink, more bingo, more pink, more warmth, more pink drinks, more time more together."

© Instagram Savannah bumped into Hoda during her vacation

Savannah's family retreat was soon interrupted as she bumped into her former Today Show co-host Hoda Kotb. The pair ran into each other while indulging in al fresco dining. Hoda held up the camera for a selfie that depicted the pair alongside their individual families smiling for the photo.

The blonde beauty penned: "Oh and a bonus @hodakotb sighting for a little extra [sunshine emoji]."