What Hoda Kotb said about working with Today Show co-stars including Matt Lauer, Kathie Lee Gifford and Savannah Guthrie

Hoda Kotb bid a teary farewell to her Today Show family on Friday following her final episode for the network. The anchor's stint on the show was anything but short lived after her near three-decade career at NBC News. Hoda's departure comes after her plans to forge a career in wellness and focus on raising her two daughters, Hope and Haley.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda Kotb bid farewell to the network following her final episode

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, Hoda shared an insight into the next chapter of her career. She said: "I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast and all kinds of things that we can get together, do things that I love.

"It's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, 'Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different.'"

© Getty Images Today hosts Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, and Savannah Guthrie

Over the course of her time at the helm of the show she formed a slew of relationships with her co-stars, in particular Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie. But what does the fan-favourite host really think of her fellow panel? Here is everything Hoba has said on her Today Show family who she shared the iconic Studio 1A with.

When announcing she would be waving goodbye to the show, Hoda said: "Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I've been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I'll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

Savannah Guthrie

Hoda joined Savannah on the show back in 2017 following Matt Lauer's dramatic exit. Upon the news of her new co-host, Savannah said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand.

"I will always say she saved the show full stop.

"And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together', meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

© NBC Hoda Kotb paid tribute to all her Today co-stars on her last day

The TV duo opened up about their partnership on and off air exclusively to HELLOL! back in 2022. When asked what they were most thankful for that year and how they feel about working alongside each other on Today, the pair's sweet response was enough to make all our eyes water.

Savannah gushed over Hoda: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true. And of course I'm thankful for my family. Hoda and I talk about it all the time, we became moms later in life so for that reason we really do appreciate our little families that we've made and for me Thanksgiving is about creating those memories with them in the spirit of gratitude and feeling thankful."

Meanwhile, Hoda expressed how working with Savannah was her "dream job". She said: "In life, I live by this mantra - 'It gets greater, later,' - and all the best things in my life have happened since I turned 50. I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having."

Matt Lauer

Matt was fired by NBC in 2017 following allegations that he engaged in inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace. However, Hoda revealed to The Hollywood reporter in 2018 that she still speaks with Matt. She said: "Yeah, we keep in touch with him.

"'I mean look, this is one of those complex situations.

© NBC Hoda Kotb and Matt Lauer in 2017

"I've known him since I started working at NBC. When I was sick with breast cancer, he was the first to call. He helps and helped in ways that… you know, he was incredible in that way. There is that Matt and then there's the Matt that the accusers speak of.

'And those accusers' voices matter and that story matters and it's… It's still tough, right?"

Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda and Jenna have hosted the fourth hour of the show together since 2019. Jenna looked distraught during the episode when Hoda shared her farewells. She said: "I'm going to be showing up at your house like the stalker you are to Zac Brown.

"I will be there on your doorstep, and we are your friends forever."

In an interview with People, Jenna gushed over her co-star and revealed the difficulty with her departure. "I adore Hoda," she said.

© NBC Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager share the fourth hour

"She's the best partner. She's been the most generous partner, and we are truly really great friends.

"The thought of her not being here is almost too much to bear. Obviously, I've had months to wrap my head around it, although I cannot promise that our last "Hoda-bration" won't also be filled with tears. I'm sure it will be just because I can't help it," she added.

The duo also shared a heartfelt video of themselves looking emotional on the show together on the shared Instagram on Friday. The sweet video was captioned: "This bond forever."

Kathie Lee Gifford

Prior to Jenna's appointment, Hoda shared the screen with Kathie Lee Gifford from 2008 to 2019. Kathie took to X following Hoda's announcement in September to share her support for the beloved anchor. She wrote: "Bittersweet news as my dear friend @hodakotb steps away from the Today Show. Her warmth, laughter, and incredible spirit have brightened our mornings and touched countless hearts. Here's to new adventures!"

During the show on September 24, Hoda spoke of Kathie's playful personality. She said: "I remember when Kathie Lee was here, people used to think that she was all zany, but in real life she was 90% serious and 10% kind of zany."

Hoda Kotb, Kathie lee Gifford, Al Roker

When Kathie announced her exit from the show, Hoda shared her thoughts on the news. "I always felt sitting next to you was like a master class in this broadcasting business, because nobody, nobody, nobody does it like you do it," Hoda said.

“Nobody ever has and nobody ever will. You are all by yourself. And I think everything is contagious. Your fearlessness is contagious.”

Craig Melvin

For her final episode, Hoda sat alongside Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. Craig is set to replace the anchor from January 13. Hoda even wished her replacement all the luck in his new role and shared some words of wisdom following her successful career. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Craig revealed the advice he had been given from his predecessor. He said: "Hoda was one of the first people to call, and we had a delightful conversation.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Craig Melvin will replace Hoda Kotb

"She's like, 'Soak it all in. You gotta savor every moment. This is gonna be a heck of a ride, hopefully for a number of years, don't get lost in the weeds, savor it all in'.

"And so I'm trying to take that to heart."