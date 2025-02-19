Jennifer Hudson shares 'unbelievable' news after difficult start to the week

Jennifer Hudson has shared some "unbelievable" news with fans after a difficult start to her week.

The 43-year-old marked what would have been her late brother Jason Hudson's 46th birthday on Monday – but she had a reason to smile on Wednesday.

It was announced that The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for a fourth season by Fox Television Stations, and Jennifer couldn't be happier.

"It is an unbelievable privilege to spend your days being able to engage with inspiring people from all walks of life; to hear their stories and connect on shared experiences; and to hopefully leave audiences a little more joyful than when they arrived," she said in a statement.

"This show is a testament to what happens when you do what you love, and when you do it alongside an unstoppable team who creates magic in new ways every single day. I'm so excited to take this adventure to new heights in season 4!"

The show's renewal is not surprising considering it has garnered 10 Daytime Emmy nominations and recently earned two NAACP Image Award Nominations for Outstanding Talk Show Series and Outstanding Talk Show Host, along with GLAAD Media Award nominations for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode in 2025.

© Warner Bros. The Jennifer Hudson Show is coming back for season 4

It has earned top industry honors, including two NAACP Image Awards: Outstanding Talk Show Series, 2024, and Outstanding Talk Show Host, 2023. At the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, Jennifer was recognized with the Excellence in Media Award, while the show won for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.

Additionally, Jennifer received the 2024 National Association of Broadcasters TV Chairman's Award.

Warner Bros. Television Group's Lauren Blincoe, SVP, Current Programming, Telepictures, added in a statement: "Jennifer Hudson's extraordinary talent and ability to connect with people have made The Jennifer Hudson Show a standout in daytime.

"This season, the show has seen incredible growth, creating moments that resonate beyond the screen – like the viral sensation Spirit Tunnel being a powerful example. Jennifer embodies the show's Choose Joy message in every episode, and as we head into season 4, we're grateful for the continued support of our station partners and proud to build on this momentum with Jennifer and our award-winning production team."

© Getty Images Jennifer has won several awards for her eponymous talk show

The news has no doubt lifted Jennifer's spirits after she shared an emotional post in honor of her brother's birthday.

17 years ago, on October 24, 2008, the talk show host's mother Darnell Donerson, and her brother were found shot to death in their family home in Chicago, Illinois. Her seven-year-old nephew Julian King was found dead days later in the back of a white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban that belonged to Jennifer's mother.

© Getty Images Jennifer is thrilled 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' is returning

Four years after the murder of her mother, brother, and nephew, Jennifer's former brother-in-law, William Balfour, was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison with no opportunity for parole, plus 120 years for aggravated kidnapping and home invasion for the crimes against the Hudson family.

In honor of Jason's birthday, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared a sweet tribute in his memory.

Posting a photo of him in which he appears smiling, the EGOT winner wrote: "Celebrating my big brother today on his birthday!

She added: "He would have turned 46. Missing you and loving you always, Jason!"