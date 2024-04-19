Jennifer Hudson inundated with messages as she announces big news regarding her talk show

Jennifer Hudson has received an outpour of love across social media following some big news regarding her popular talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

On Thursday, the EGOT winner took to Instagram to share the news that her show had been nominated for a Daytime Emmy, and she was made up.

She wrote: "WOW! ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series!" Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Well deserved, let's bring this home!" while another wrote: "Congratulations, you're doing an amazing job." A third added: "This is so well deserved."

Jennifer is up against The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tamron Hall, Turning Tables with Robin Roberts and The View.

The nomination for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards was announced on Thursday afternoon. This year, the ceremony will take place on Friday June 7 at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.

Jennifer's show has been on air since September 2022, she is also one of the executive producers on it. The program runs five days a week and features a star-studded guest list each day, along with real life stories and music.

Jennifer's known for being warm and engaging with her guests and often shares glimpses into her personal life on the show too.

Jennifer Hudson on her talk show with guest Sheryl Crow

The star is currently dating Common, who appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this year, where they addressed their relationship for the first time.

During the interview, the mother-of-one turned to him and said: "Let's get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?"

Jennifer's show has been on air for two seasons

He revealed he was in fact dating "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, in life," and coyly revealed it was Jennifer when he said: "She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her. She's talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT," adding: "She had to win an Oscar [for] her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

The topic of marriage has even been discussed by Common, when he appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna in January.

Common recently appeared on his girlfriend's show

"I feel like I have grown and the work that I've done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," he replied, when asked if Jennifer could be "the one".

He went on to say that he will know "when the time is right" when it comes to marriage. "I would communicate with that person, and if she's feeling that, then why not?" he added.

