Jennifer Hudson wows in mini dress as she marks end of era on her show

Jennifer Hudson looked utterly stunning as she marked the end of an era on her self-titled show, rocking a show-stopping look for the special occasion.

© Frazer Harrison Jennifer Hudson always looks gorgeous

In her final episode ahead of the New Year, on December 20, she donned a gorgeous mini dress perfect for the holiday season. The black mini dress was form-fitting with glittering accents along the shoulders and skirt. She paired the look with her glasses and a pair of black stockings.

© Getty Images Jennifer marked the final show of the year with a visit from D-Nice

A behind-the-scenes video saw the star wearing the mini dress in a casual way, with fluffy pink slippers. The star walked out to her cast and crew members waving their phones with torches switched on as they sang a riff on the theme tune in a classic Happy Place moment: "Cos at JHud's Show, we love our host."

She walked down the corridor and high fived members of the team in the particularly special spirit tunnel, a feature of the show which has become particularly popular with fans.

The caption from the official page read: "We love our host, and we love you — thanks for a wonderful year!" In the comments below, the singer returned the sentiment of love.

It may have been the final show of 2024, but the show is set to return with a boom in 2025. Previous seasons have continued into May and June, before the fresh season starts between September and October.

Undoubtedly, 2024 has been a huge year for Jennifer so far. Not only did she release her Christmas album, The Gift of Love, but she went public in her romance with Chicago rapper Common.

The couple have been linked since 2022, when they worked together on the film Breathe, although as the rapper appeared on her talk show in January 2024, he confessed their relationship to the audience.

"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life," he admitted. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented."

It seems they may be getting serious, as Common, who has previously dated Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson, Serena Williams, and Tiffany Haddish, revealed on Today that he had marriage on the brain.

© Getty Images Common and Jennifer Hudson are dating

"I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," he said.