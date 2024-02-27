Jimmy Fallon's most memorable moments relived as show announces big news, from Ariana Grande to Daniel Radcliffe

This year marks 10 years since Jimmy Fallon took up the reins at The Tonight Show, and it's been an unforgettable decade for sure.

In celebration of the amazing achievement, NBC is set to honor The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a two-hour long 10th anniversary special on May 14 at 9pm. This special episode will include a look back at the most memorable moments that have defined the show's legacy, viral hits, favorite sketches, musical performances and interviews.

Jimmy said of the decade: "To be able to sit in the same chair as the iconic hosts before me, it’s been my absolute honor to be a part of The Tonight Show for the last 10 years."

"I want to thank all the viewers who have laughed with me, inspired me, and come along for what has been the most joyful journey of my life," he added. "I still pinch myself every day and am so appreciative of the opportunity to stand alongside the giants of our business who have made their mark on this great television institution."

To celebrate 10 years of the host, here are HELLO!'s favorite Jimmy Fallon moments.

© NBC Jimmy Fallon has been on The Tonight Show for 10 years

A Star Wars a cappella reunion

As a brand new Star Wars adventure was announced, Jimmy and The Roots gathered the cast of Star Wars: The Force Awakens for an a cappella tribute to the legendary series.

It may be one of the only times you'll see John Boyega pretend to be a pair of cymbals, as new cast members clashed with the old for an incredible run through of the franchise's iconic music. Even Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford, then reprising their old roles as Han Solo and Princess Leia, made appearances alongside C3P0 and R2 D2.

Ariana Grande channels Celine Dion

Never afraid to test a musician's talents, Jimmy Fallon challenged Ariana Grande to a game of random musical impressions.

No one could have imagined that she might completely nail an impression of Celine Dion covering "I Can't Feel My Face" by The Weeknd, complete with ad libs. Meanwhile, Jimmy had to channel Sting for his own rendition of the track, culminating in an unexpected duet from Celine Dion and Sting. Iconic.

Metallica in the classroom

It's hard to imagine that one of the most successful heavy metal bands of all time might swap their guitars for a xylophone and a pennywhistle. The fact that Metallica joined Jimmy and The Roots to play their iconic song "Enter Sandman" with classroom instruments is truly a testament to the host's ability to get stars out of their comfort zone.

Kevin Hart rides a roller coaster

Speaking of getting stars out of their comfort zones, Kevin Hart didn't seem too pleased that Jimmy took him on the Hollywood Rockit roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort.

Once they'd established the comedian was tall enough to go on the ride, it was all go for Jimmy and Kevin - but they didn't seem to love it. Jimmy looked horrified when a bug flew in his face, and Kevin looked even more upset when he found out they had to go on the ride twice.

But the memory of their roller coaster ride left both of them with tears of laughter in their eyes.

Daniel Radcliffe raps

Many people might have been shocked to discover that former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is actually a huge rap fan - but they would have been more surprised to discover his budding rap career.

"I've always had an obsession with memorising complicated lyrically intricate and fast songs", he admitted. Jimmy then revealed that Daniel knew one of the "trickiest and fastest" songs he knew - Blackalicious' "Alphabet Aerobics".

Dance Monkey's debut

Jimmy managed to get Australian sensation Tones and I on the show to perform the earworm track "Dance Monkey" in its US TV debut.

Many people were impressed by Tones' natural talent, as they realised she doesn't use autotune at all. It wasn't long before the track gained two billion views for its official YouTube video, and almost three billion streams on Spotify in an incredible feat.

Donald Trump calls Madea

As well as being one of the few talk shows to have the former president come on as a guest in the run up to the 2016 elections, The Tonight Show wasn't afraid to joke about Donald Trump.

In fact, Jimmy, frequently portrayed a caricature of the former president, most notably ringing up Tyler Perry's character Madea in an attempt to get them to vote for him.

Jack Black plays his Sax-A-Boom

It's no secret that Jack Black is a musical genius, but as Jimmy pointed out, he can even make a masterpiece out of a kids toy.

Jack's performance with The Roots playing a Sax-A-Boom sees the School of Rock star absolutely jamming out to the tune as he busts a few moves while performing on the instrument.