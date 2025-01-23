Kate Hudson talks 'long road ahead' in family update following 'life-changing' home destructions in the Palisades

Kate Hudson is checking in with fans upon her return to her home in the Palisades amid the ongoing wildfire crisis in Los Angeles.

For the past couple of weeks, fires have been blazing across Los Angeles, and as of this past weekend, the Palisades fire is at about 50% containment.

27 people have died so far, thousands have had to evacuate, and Hollywood mainstays such as Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, and Miles Teller, among many others, have lost their homes.

On Thursday, Kate took toInstagram with an update, sharing a video to her Instagram Stories featuring her daughter Rani Rose, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

In it, she wrote: "My sweet social media friends. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Been a wild, life-changing couple of weeks for us in the Palisades and other affected areas and so we've been going through it."

"Long road ahead but so grateful for all of your love and kindness," she emphasized.

Speaking to the camera, she also said: "I wanted to check in and say thank you for all of your support and concern and prayers and thoughts for us. We went back into the Palisades — I went back for the first time, it was a very intense day, we're very lucky our house is still standing."

Kate however added: "But we are in the center of a lot of our friends and people we love very much, whether they be homeowners, store owners or people who work in our community, and they've lost their homes and their jobs and things so we are definitely just trying to support our community as much as we can."

"But just thank you for being so kind and checking in with us and I just felt like I needed to check out and check back in, let you know how we're doing," she noted.

"I'll check back intermittently and keep you posted on all of our efforts to rebuild our community," Kate also promised.

Lastly, addressing those in the frontlines, also said: "The other people affected in Los Angeles, all the first responders, the firemen, the pilots that are just incredible and all the neighbors that stayed behind … a lot of brave people [are] fighting to protect us and we're so grateful."