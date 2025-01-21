Donald Trump transforms Oval Office: inside his controversial makeover, including return of the Diet Coke button

It has been less than 24 hours since his inauguration, but Donald Trump has already made a mark as his presidency kicks off.

On Monday, January 20, the Republican president officially returned to the White House after a tumultuous journey to do so, marred with two assassination attempts, countless controversies, plus a felony criminal conviction.

He arrived at the White House as the first convicted felon to hold the highest office in the land, and ready for a flurry of executive orders reversing years of progress, and signature changes to his Oval Office.

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that among some of the updates and changes Trump has made to his Oval Office is his Diet Coke button, which he had during his first term, and which allows him to press a button hidden in a wooden box and order his drink of choice.

"We love the Oval Office," Trump said while at the Capital One Arena yesterday, adding: "The wars start and end there. Everything starts and ends at the Oval Office."

The walls of the famed room now also include a new Andrew Jackson painting, the controversial 7th president who Trump has hailed as one of his favorites, known for strongly supporting and profiting off of slavery, and for harshly forcing nearly 50,000 Native Americans from their ancestral lands, causing thousands of deaths.

There are also portraits of George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson, as well as a bust of Winston Churchill.

Behind the famed Resolute Desk, which has been used by several presidents since President Rutherford Hayes first used it in 1880, is a small table adorned with several frames featuring family photos.

Per WSJ, they include one of his three eldest children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, another of the latter when she was a little girl, plus one of his wife Melania Trump with their son Barron as a baby.

A tray of pens was also ready for Trump to kick off his slew of extreme executive orders, among them renaming the Gulf of Mexico to Golf of America, and departing the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as the Paris Agreement, which legally binds nations to combat climate change.

He also issued pardons to over 1,000 insurrectionists that led the January 6 riots at the capital in 2021, including those charged with assaulting police officers, hundreds of whom suffered a slew of intense injuries.

Other executive orders included moving to end birthright citizenship, which is guaranteed by the 14th Amendment, recognizing only two genders, removing protections for transgender people in federal prisons, and barring asylum for people newly arriving at the southern border, among many others.