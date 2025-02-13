The unexpected reason why Taylor Swift turned around after leaving the 2025 Grammys afterparty

Taylor Swift reached billionaire status in October 2023 thanks to the stratospheric success of her Eras Tour, which wrapped over a year later.

However, the superstar hasn't forgotten her roots and makes a point to tip workers wherever she goes.

In a newly-surfaced video, Taylor was seen leaving the 2025 Grammy Awards afterparty before doubling back to tip employees at the arena for their help during the show.

WATCH: The unexpected reason why Taylor Swift turned around after leaving the Grammys

"Thank you so much for all your hard work," she said before placing cash into each of their hands, dressed in a sequinned silver mini dress and black boots.

Earlier in the night, a fan paid the "Cruel Summer" singer a compliment as she walked by, gushing that she looked "amazing" in her red sequinned mini dress. "That's very nice of you – so do you," she replied with a smile.

Taylor is no stranger to sharing generous tips and made headlines in December for the incredible amount she had gifted her entire tour crew.

© Getty Images Taylor stayed back to tip the Grammys staff

According to People, she gave away a reported $197 million in bonuses over the two years she was on the road, including to "truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists and video team."

The 35-year-old tipped her truck drivers an incredible bonus of $100,000 each during the tour, with the typical amount being closer to $10,000, according to Shomotion, her trucking company.

"This large amount is unbelievable," said CEO Michael Scherkenbach to CNN. "These men and women, they live on the road. They sleep during the day and work all night. It's a grueling task. They leave their families, young children for weeks. For Taylor's tour, they've been away from home for 24 weeks."

© Redferns She famously gifted her Eras Tour crew $197 million worth of bonuses

He revealed that Taylor's father called the drivers in to receive their special surprise. "Taylor insisted on writing a handwritten note to each driver and [added] a wax seal on the envelope with her monogram," Michael explained.

She continued her tipping streak during a Kansas City Chiefs game in December 2023, with a video revealing she had handed out $100 bills to the service people at the stadium after watching her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on the field.

The Grammys video comes just days after Taylor attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans to witness the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Chiefs in a decisive 40-22 win.

© Getty Images Taylor was booed at the Super Bowl

The Grammy winner was booed at the stadium before the game and could be seen mouthing "What's going on?" on the screen.

Eagles star Saquon Barkley has defended Taylor's attendance at the big game in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, recalling the moment the crowd dismissed her.

"I remember that they showed her on the jumbotron, and she got booed. I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there," he said.

© Getty Images Taylor was there to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the Chiefs vs Eagles game

"She was there supporting her significant other, and she's made the game bigger. In football, we're all about, 'How can we expand the game and make it more?'"

He continued: "We're traveling to Brazil, we're traveling to Mexico. Apparently, we're traveling to Australia soon. We're trying to expand the game, and her being a part of it is only helping it. I don't get the dislike she's getting."