Malia Obama's Valentine's Day plans revealed as Michelle Obama's mini-me is spotted in LA
michelle obama sasha sister barack© Photo: Getty Images

The talented screenwriter lives with her sister Sasha Obama 

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
5 minutes ago
Malia Obama is living her best life in LA, and it sounded as if she had a wonderful time on Valentine's Day! 

The former First Daughter enjoyed a low-key evening at one of the city's trendy restaurants, Great White, where she was spotted looking happy and relaxed while joining her two friends, couple Ames and Ruby. 

Malia looked stylish with her long hair styled in loose waves, dressed in an all-black outfit. 

WATCH: Michelle Obama opens up about life without Malia and Sasha at home

The 26-year-old has been rumored to be romantically linked with record producer producer Dawit Eklund, with the pair first being spotted together back in 2022. 

It's not known whether they are still together, since they are both notoriously private. 

Malia Obama enjoyed a dinner date at Great White Restaurant in LA with her two friends on Valentine's Day © Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID
Malia Obama enjoyed a dinner date at Great White Restaurant in LA with her two friends on Valentine's Day

Malia and her sister Sasha, 23, both keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, although Malia's relationship with British classmate Rory Farquharson - who she met at Harvard - was fairly high-profile, as her parents even spoke about him. 

Rory formed a close bond with the Obamas, and even spent time quarantining with them during the pandemic in 2020. 

Malia Ann Obama attends the "The Heart" Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival© Dia Dipasupil
Malia is living her best life in LA

During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, proud dad Barack had nothing but praise for him. "He’s British, wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing, and he had a job set up," Barack explained, adding that he stayed with their family "for a while". 

Joking about the amount of food it took to feed the young man, Barack added: "We took him in, and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid. 

michelle obama barack daughters
The Obamas are incredibly close

"The only thing you discover — [and] this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you’ve got a son — young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 per cent." 

Michelle, meanwhile, previously opened up about her supportive attitude towards her daughters and their relationships. 

During an appearance on Good Morning America in 2022, she said: "I think it's wonderful. I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people." 

Sasha (L) and Malia (R), daughters of former US president Barack Obama, on Bali on June 27, 2017© AFP Contributor
Malia lives with her sister Sasha in LA

Malia has been living in LA for several years, and shares an apartment with her sister, Sasha, who is a student. 

The screenwriter and director revealed in 2024 that she was going by the moniker Malia Anne - her first and middle name - dropping her very famous last name. 

Barack Obama, Malia and Michelle
Malia with her parents Michelle and Barack Obama

Barack recently admitted that both his daughters were "very stubborn" about using their last name to their advantage, much to their credit. "The challenge for us is letting us give them any help at all," he said of his daughters while speaking on The Pivot Podcast. 

"I mean they're very sensitive about this stuff. They're very stubborn about it." "I was all like, ‘You do know they’ll know who you are?'" he explained. 

"And she's all like, 'You know what? I want them to watch it [for the] first time and not in any way have that association.' So I think our daughters [will] go out of their way to not try to leverage that."

