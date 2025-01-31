Malia Obama shows off her unique style during refreshingly normal LA dinner date

Malia Obama is letting go of the January stresses. As a long month came to an end, the daughter of former President Barack Obama was all smiles as she was snapped enjoying an evening with a close friend that included a Pilates class.

The former First Daughter, 26, was photographed leaving a Pilates workout class in West Hollywood on Wednesday January 29.

Dressed for the cool January temperatures in Los Angeles, the filmmaker wore an oversized gray sweater with a wide round neck. paired with a white tank, loose black pants and a wool trench coat.

Malia accessorized with a green scarf and black flats, leaving her gorgeous hair locks in loose waves around her face.

In pictures shared by the Daily Mail, the pair were seen leaving the studio and enjoying dinner nearby.

Malia is "somebody who enjoys people, enjoys life and enjoys conversation," her dad Barack once shared of her personality.

"She's never bored, which is a badass quality that can take you places."

© Dia Dipasupil Malia attends the "The Heart" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival

Malia lives in Los Angeles with her sister, 23-year-old Sasha, who was thought to be working in film production. However, mom Michelle confirmed her daughter's decision to return to college to further her education during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"They are amazing," she told the host. "Sasha is in school, Malia has a budding career in film. They are smart, they're funny, they're wise in their own ways and I love spending time with them."

© Getty Malia arrives to the opening ceremony of the 50th Deauville American film festival

Sasha was also seen this past week walking around LA carrying the novel Bewilderment by Richard Powers.

She graduated from University of Southern California in May 2023 with a degree in sociology, and was spotted back on campus last year sparking reports she was obtaining her masters degree.

"I'm moving from mom-in-chief to advisor-in-chief," Michelle told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in 2024 of how her relationship with the girls was changing.

"That's a lovely thing — to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that 'Okay, I think I didn't mess them up.'"

Barack and Michelle Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

She did reveal, however, that when she visits the girls in Los Angeles she is surprised how house-proud they are, after years of not using a coaster in their childhood home.

"I'm like: 'You never used a coaster in my house.' So now when it’s your stuff, you want to take care of it?" she joked.

Michelle called her daughter Sasha 'amazing'

Michelle has not been seen publicly for some time, as she did not attend the funeral of Jimmy Carter, and chose not to attend the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

She celebrated her 61st birthday in January privately, however Barack shared a sweet public tribute to his wife, calling her "the love of my life".

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!" he wrote.