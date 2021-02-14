Michelle Obama pays heartfelt tribute to Barack with never-before-seen photos The former POTUS also shared the sweetest new family snap.

Michelle and Barack Obama know how to make us swoon (Michelle’s inauguration style moment, for example).

SHOP: 15 incredible black-owned fashion and beauty essentials you need on your radar

So, it was no surprise that we melted when they both shared aww-inducing photos and messages on Valentine’s Day in tribute to each other. "Happy Valentine’s Day, @barackobama! Life is always brighter when I'm by your side," the former First Lady captioned two photos, which showed them enjoying an artistic experience together.

Michelle gave the sweetest tribute to Barack on Valentine's Day

MORE: Michelle Obama‘s inauguration outfit was incredibly meaningful - find out why

In the photos, the couple walks side-by-side barefoot and in matching black ensembles - black long-sleeved tops and black pants. They stroll around a red room in one snap, surrounded by giant red balloons. In another, they gaze up at a neon set of lights that fills the entire space.

Michelle and Barack take in an artistic experience barefoot

Meanwhile, the former POTUS posted a photo on Instagram of their entire family on Sunday to celebrate the holiday. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the three who never fail to make me smile,” he captioned the snap. “Your dazzling light makes everything brighter.”

Fans went crazy over this new Obama family photo

In it, Michelle wears a light blue, black and ivory striped dress and stands next to Barack, who flashes his signature smile in a navy blazer and white button-down top.

RELATED: Michelle Obama celebrates big news with amazing photo - 'I can't wait'

Malia cozies up to her dad in a floral dress, and Sasha stands in front of them, rocking an asymmetric bob, a white dress, and a gold necklace complete with a cross pendant.

MORE: Michelle Obama's daughter Sasha's impressive living situation revealed

Fans swooned in the comments, with one writing, “Beautiful family! Happy Valentine’s Day!” one wrote. Another quipped, “Hey family. I didn’t get the memo we were taking these family pictures, but it’s cool. I still love ya’ll." Another chimed in and captured everyone's mood with one sentence: “It’s how Barack treats Michelle for me,” another wrote.

It's everything here for us. Simply beautiful.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.