Former President of the United States Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are showing their support and solidarity for all those affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Over 15,000 structures have been destroyed due to the ongoing wildfires in LA county, with the largest, the Palisades and Eaton fire, still not fully contained (currently, the former is 68% contained and the latter, 90%).

28 people have lost their lives, and thousands of residents have lost their homes, with celebrities like Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mel Gibson, Billy Crystal and more among them.

Barack, 63, and Michelle, 61, share two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, both of whom live in LA as well. Malia is a filmmaker while Sasha is a student at the University of Southern California, and live together.

While it is unclear on their situation, and whether they were directly affected by the fire, their lives in LA were likely impacted by the ongoing devastation, and their parents shared a joint statement in support of first responders.

Barack posted a message specifically shouting out Royal Ramey, a former member of the Obama Foundation USA Leaders Program and the CEO and co-founder of the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program.

Praising his efforts, and sending a message to those affected in LA, he penned: "​​We're thinking of everyone impacted by the California fires, and are grateful for the firefighters, first responders, and community members who have been doing all they can to meet this moment."

"One of those leaders is Royal Ramey, who participated in our @ObamaFoundation Leaders USA program, and is the co-founder and CEO of the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program (FFRP)," the former POTUS added.

© Instagram Barack and Michelle's two daughters live in Los Angeles as well

"Royal and his team at @ffrp_ca have helped more than 300 formerly incarcerated individuals gain the training they need to become employed as firefighters. He says FFRP aims to help, 'break cycles, create opportunities, and protect communities.'"

"Today many of these firefighters are helping take out the California fires, and we are thankful for their heroic work," he concluded.

The couple's two daughters live together, although they are likely safe from the wildfires

Barack previously posted a statement on X directing his followers to resources to help victims of the fires, writing: "Michelle and I are thinking of everyone impacted by the wildfires in California, and are grateful for the work of the heroic firefighters and first responders."

The 44th President most recently was seen at the inauguration of now 47th President Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C. He joined all the other living Presidents and their First Ladies, but Michelle chose not to attend. The move followed her decision to not attend the funeral of Jimmy Carter earlier this month.

© Getty Images Barack attended Donald Trump's inauguration solo

However, just days before the inauguration, Barack shared a sweet tribute to his wife on her 61st birthday, penning on social media: "Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!"

For more information and resources, check out the updates shared by the Los Angeles Fire Department