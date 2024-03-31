Kim and Khloé Kardashian share glimpse into Kris Jenner's Easter celebrations for 13 grandkids at $20m home

No one throws a party quite like the Kardashian family does, and no one loves a theme – and spoiling her grandchildren – quite like Kris Jenner does.

As expected, the Kardashian family matriarch has gone all out for this Easter Sunday, and her daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian shared a glimpse into their pastel color-filled celebrations.

This marks the first time the reality television mogul, who recently mourned the unexpected passing of her sister Karen, celebrates Easter as a grandmother to 13 grandchildren, since her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian welcomed son Rocky 13 with husband Travis Barker.

As Easter Sunday rolled around, many of the Kardashian sisters took to Instagram to praise their mom for her elaborate decorations and activities for the kids.

Kim posted on her Instagram Stories a snap of an abundant tablescape featuring crinkly paper grass, colorful cupcakes and cookies, plus bunny-shaped cakes, among other special treats, and wrote: "How cute is my mom."

She also shared a photo of the kids' crafting table, revealing each grandkid had a designated spot to paint some eggs and wooden bunny soldiers, and wrote: "Our kids are so lucky to have the best grandma."

© Instagram Kardashian grandkids Chicago, Dream and True

Khloé also took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses of the Easter party, revealing the countless plush toys and Easter-themed outfits up for grabs, more of the crafts and desserts table, plus glimpses of her daughter True and son Tatum showing off their freshly-painted eggs.

"My mom is the most amazing human being in the entire world!!!! It's a fantasy over here always," she endearingly wrote in one of the Stories.

© Instagram Kim showed off the epic Easter banquet

The doting mom shared additional photos in a separate in-feed post, starting off with a sweet selfie posing with Kris and True.

More pics followed of her daughter posing with her rainbow-painted Easter eggs, little Tatum sporting an apron with a bunny etched on it, plus more joy-filled snaps featuring her nieces Chicago, Kim's youngest daughter with Kanye West, and Dream, Rob Kardashian's daughter with Angela White (previously known as Blac Chyna).

To further commemorate the holiday, Kris lastly shared a round of epic throwback photos of previous Easter celebrations, some dating back to the 80s and 90s, in which all six of her kids are sporting elaborate, pastel-colored outfits.

"Happy Easter weekend!" she wrote in her caption, and her first-born Kourtney wrote back in the comments section under the post: "The best memories."

