Inside Chappell Roan's lavish Missouri home

The Femininomenon that is Chappell Roan has not slowed since her astronomical rise to fame in 2024.

After winning Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards in February, the only way is up for the "Good Luck Babe" singer.

Her story of growing up in Willard, Missouri, as a queer woman navigating a Christian and conservative upbringing, is one filled with hope and perseverance.

Chappell's Missouri home is a stunning farmhouse that sits on a 40-acre estate, featuring a wraparound deck, two large fireplaces and a pool that offers incredible views of the property.

The estate also houses an idyllic creek and a carefully curated garden beside an arched stone entryway.

The home's rustic interiors perfectly compliment the natural light that flows in, alongside the stone exterior and large wooden front door.

© Getty Images Chappell skyrocketed to fame in 2024

The stunning structure is a far cry from the glitz and glam of Los Angeles, where the 27-year-old now resides as she continues to hit her career goals.

As a child in the Midwest, she felt boxed in and unable to express her true self, as she told Variety.

"I just wanted to feel like a good person, but I had this part of me that wanted to escape so bad. I just wanted to scream," she told the publication. "I snuck out a lot, but I still went to church three times a week, you know what I mean? So it was just this dichotomy of trying to be a good girl, but also wanting to freaking light things on fire."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Her Missouri home sits on 40 acres

Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, was heavily influenced by her upbringing in the small, conservative town of Willard.

"I knew I needed to put the Midwest in there just because it's so important to my project," Chappell said.

"It influences the music, my fashion, my lyrics, the energy around it. It's important for me to capture the Midwestern aspect. I don't want to lose that part of me. I thought I really did when I was younger, but now I don't anymore."

© Getty Images The star moved from Missouri to LA for her career

She moved to Hollywood at just 17 years old after being signed to Atlantic Records, and released her EP, School Nights, with the label.

She penned the mega-hit "Pink Pony Club" after visiting several gay clubs in Los Angeles, where she finally felt free and understood by those around her, although the song wouldn't be released until 2023.

Sadly, she was dropped from her label and moved back in with her parents during the pandemic.

© Getty The 27-year-old won Best New Artist at the Grammys

During this time, she grew to understand her Midwest neighbors and brought that element into her new music.

"Thank God I came from the Midwest because I understand the people," the Grammy winner told Variety. "I have family who have complete opposite views of my views and my values, and they still support my project."

She continued: "I have this perspective that I think people on the coasts don't have of the people there. I know where they're coming from. It's just not that black-and-white."