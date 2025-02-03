Weirdest and wildest looks at the Grammy Awards 2025

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards brought together music legends, emerging artists and everyone in between as the world's major stars descended upon the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The Grammy Awards is often considered the Met Gala of music, and 2025's instalment was no exception, with outlandish outfits, avant-garde glamour and sartorial splendour spilling onto the red carpet. Let's not forget the history of the Grammy's ever-outrageous red carpet which has seen everything from Lady Gaga's entrance via an egg carriage to CeeLo Green painting himself in liquid metal.

The star-studded occasion, watched by the world not just for its celebration of music but for its unpredictable red carpet, the Grammys has long been a runway for some of fashion's wildest moments.

In one of the most confusing moments of the night, rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) arrived alongside his wife, Italian model Bianca Censori who wore nothing but a nude mesh dress that left onlookers (and the Internet) deeply concerned.

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Kanye West and Bianca Censori left onlookers speechless with dramatic entrance

"This is disturbing. It looks like a form of public humiliation and abuse - not fashion," shared a concerned fan on Instagram, as another wrote: "This is so uncomfortable."

The couple's appearance was short-lived as the pair left shortly after their dramatic red carpet photocall, with reports emerging that Ye had not been invited to the Grammys. Ye, 47, and Bianca, 29, were seen leaving the venue after the show had even started.

From Jaden Smith's peculiar headwear to country singer Sierra Ferrell's crystal-adorned Elizabethan gown, HELLO! rounds up the weird and wonderful looks from the 2024 Grammys red carpet.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chappell Roan in Jean Paul Gautier We'd expect nothing less from music's Midwest princess, who won Best New Artist amid her six Grammy nominations. Ruffled, ravishing and a healthy dose of drag, Chappell Roan captivated in a gaudy yellow dress paired with pastel blue accessories.



© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton Is now a bad time to say Jaden Smith is in the house? Arriving on the red carpet in a slick Louis Vuitton suit, the son of Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith added a bizarre house-shaped headpiece. "[I’m] actively working on being more weird,” he tweeted on X last year.



© FilmMagic Joy Villa in Andre Soriano Turning heads at the Grammys, outspoken American artist Joy Villa paired a rippling gold dress with a red hat reminiscent of Donald Trump’s 'Make America Great Again' caps. Her version was scrawled with the slogan: 'The Hat Stays On' which she paired with gold necklace adorned with a dog sporting a hat. "This look is all about American exceptionalism, freedom," she told The Hollywood Reporter in a red carpet interview, saying her dress was made by Andre Soriano.

© FilmMagic,Getty Lady Gaga in Vivienne Westwood A Grammys without Gaga on the red carpet is no Grammys at all. Dressed in a gothic leather ensemble by Vivienne Westwood and a vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace, the singer also sported a dramatic angular haircut with an inky black colour.



© Getty Images for The Recording A Teddy Swims in Kay Jewelers Dressing in head-to-toe pearls in honour of his first Grammy nomination, Loose Control singer Teddy Swims stepped onto the red carpet in a Champagne-hued suit adorned with hundreds of pearls, including pearlescent cowboy boots. The reason was adorable, with the American singer telling People: "My child is due in June and so the birthstone is a pearl. "So I'm really excited for the pearl look 'cause me and mama will be there with our pearls on and just I guess kind of hinting at our little baby."

© FilmMagic Julia Fox in… kitchen gloves When you've got the washing up at 5 and the Grammys at 6…. Julia Fox eschewed traditional glamour for an avant-garde sheer ensemble, layering her oversized leather jacket with bright yellow washing-up gloves.



