Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's idyllic Las Vegas getaway interrupted by unfortunate news

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's sweet Valentine's Day bubble has been burst by news that their Beverly Hills home has been broken into following a string of high-profile burglaries in the area.

The pair bought their five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom abode in 2008 for $4.7 million, which boasts almost 4,000 square feet of space.

According to TMZ, an intruder entered their home by smashing a glass window and was subsequently scared away by a member of Nicole and Keith's staff returning to the house.

It is unclear if any valuables were taken with the official investigation still ongoing, as per the publication.

This comes just hours after Keith posted a sweet snap of the happy couple for Valentine's Day in Las Vegas, where the "Somebody Like You" rocker is in the midst of his HIGH residency.

"Valentine's in Vegas," read the caption, which accompanied the photo of Keith and Nicole walking down the stairs with their arms around each other.

The Babygirl actress donned an all-black outfit for the show, as well as a black trucker cap, opting to leave her blonde locks loose and flowing.

Her husband matched in a black T-shirt and black distressed jeans, ready to hit the stage to performs for thousands of his adoring fans.

Nicole and Keith's burglarized home is the most recent victim in a string of crimes in the Beverly Hills area seemingly targeting A-listers.

© Instagram Nicole and Keith bought their Beverly Hills home in 2008

Marvel star Simu Liu had his house broken into while away over the holiday season, although thankfully the house was under renovation and no valuables were taken.

Similarly, celebrities like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Jesse J, Tyler Perry and Marlon Wayans had their homes burglarized in an alarming trend surfacing. A slew of high-profile sports star's homes have also been hit, prompting the FBI to issue a warning to sports leagues to protect their homes following nine separate incidents.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and his NFL teammate Patrick Mahomes had their houses broken into in October, forcing them to return from their away game to assess the damage.

© Getty Images The pair were not at home when the crime occurred

In February alone, French football star Olivier Giroud was the victim of a burglary at his LA home, with over $500,000 worth of goods stolen according to TMZ Sports.

As Nicole and Keith assess the damage to their million-dollar home, they are surely thankful that their two young daughters, Sunday and Faith, were safe from the intruder.

The 57-year-old has been all over our screens recently after starring in a string of projects, including The Perfect Couple, Babygirl and Spellbound, and revealed to CBS how she almost gave up her flourishing career entirely when she welcomed her daughters.

© Getty Images Nicole spoke about juggling motherhood and her prolific career

"When I gave birth to Sunday, I thought I was pretty much done [with work]. We had moved to Nashville, we were living on a farm. And that is when my mom said, 'I wouldn't give up completely. Keep a finger in,'" she shared.

"She said, 'Listen to me, keep moving forward. I'm not saying do it to the level that you have been doing it, but I wouldn't give it up completely.' And that came from the woman who obviously came from a generation that didn't have the opportunities that I had, that she had helped create for her daughters."

As for how she is managing as a working mom, Nicole explained that balance is key. "You look around and there are women who are still raising their children, doing the thing that they love and having a career," she added. "It's a lot, finding that balance is part of the journey. You make mistakes, you overdo it and then you think. [I'm] constantly rebalancing it."