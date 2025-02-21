Courteney Cox steals the show at friend's lavish wedding in Australia

Courteney Cox was positively glowing during her trip Down Under, where she stopped by the Sydney Opera House to officiate her close friend's wedding.

The Friends alum donned a simple yet stunning pale pink dress for the happy occasion, featuring thin straps and a plunging neckline.

The scene-stealing gown showcased her lithe figure, and she accessorized with gold bangles and stacked gold necklaces.

Courteney walked down the aisle before leading the sweet ceremony, with her daughter, Coco, by her side as a bridesmaid.

The 20-year-old donned a bronze silk dress for the occasion, with straps tied around her shoulders and her long blonde hair tumbling down her back.

Courteney's close friend, Alexandria Jackson, married her husband, Josh Horowitz, in front of a crowd of people near the Opera House on Thursday.

© JaydenSeyfarth/MEDIA-MODE.COM Courteney and Coco looked stunning at their friend's wedding in Sydney

The producer and director has known the actress for several years and even attended Courteney's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony.

Courteney and Coco's wedding appearance comes just days after they were spotted landing in Australia and subsequently going for a dip at a Sydney beach.

The 60-year-old looked ageless in a black bikini as she exited the surf, showcasing her svelte figure on the sand.

© JaydenSeyfarth/MEDIA-MODE.COM Courteney officiated the wedding

The mother-daughter duo touched down in sunny Sydney on Tuesday, looking like twins as they stepped off the plane.

The pair are extremely tight-knit and even have matching tattoos together. Courteney welcomed Coco with her ex-husband, David Arquette, in 2004, and the former couple continued to co-parent their daughter despite their split in 2010.

She revealed that their bond strengthened after Coco moved away to college, as the teen matured and became more self-assured.

© Instagram Courteney and Coco are close with Alexandria

"It's weird because people get upset the first year your kid goes off to school and I was like, 'What's the big deal? She doesn't talk to me anyway, she's always in her room," she quipped at the Inc. 5000 45th Annual Conference & Gala in October. "Then she comes home after her first year in college and she was all mature and talking more."

"And I mean, she's incredible. She's a really special, smart, funny kid," she added. "But then I was like, I don't want you to go back to college. The second year was harder for me."

The devoted mother looks incredible at 60 years old and shared with New You just how she maintains her youthful visage.

© Instagram Courteney welcomed Coco in 2004 with her ex-husband, David Arquette

"My fitness philosophy is to be active in life and enjoy what I am doing. I have always loved exercise and feel that being active is important to maintain not only physical health but mental health as well," she said.

The brunette beauty prefers to play sports like tennis and boxing and will hit the gym three times a week for a workout. As for her diet, Courteney likes to emphasize balance and joy. "Luckily, some of my favorite foods in the world are vegetables," she told the publication.

"I just love kale, spinach, broccoli, asparagus. Anything green I crave. I also eat a lot of protein like steak, chicken, and some fish like tilapia."