Friends star Courteney Cox shares rare insight into life with Johnny McDaid Courteney and Johnny reunited after ending their engagement in 2014

Friends star Courteney Cox has shared a rare insight into life with boyfriend Johnny McDaid, admitting that she is "not opposed" to marriage. The pair were engaged but split before reuniting in 2015.

They spent the pandemic apart as Johnny was based in Ireland, and the actress has now opened up about their romance, admitting that she has "never met someone more patient". "He is a great listener. And I've never met someone more patient," she said.

"He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals," she continued.

"He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."

Asked by People if she may ever get married again, the mom-of-one shared: "I don't know. I'm definitely not opposed to it. I just don't think about it."

Courteney and Johnny were first spotted together in November 2013 at Jennifer Aniston's party. They were introduced by mutual friend Ed Sheeran.

The pair met in 2013

They announced their engagement in 2014 after Johnny proposed during a romantic getaway to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Courteney's 50th birthday. However a year later they split, before reuniting several months later.

Johnny was in England when the pandemic hit and a quarantine was enforced; in October 2020, the comedy star revealed she still hadn't seen the Snow Patrol musician after over five months.

Explaining why they were both in different countries, she said: "He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England. Then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine."

They reunited after the pandemic in late 2020

They did not reunite until December 2020. Sharing a snap of their reunion on Instagram Stories, Courteney simply wrote: "Into the woods…" as she and Johnny cuddled up for the camera.

Courteney finalized her divorce from first husband David Arquette in May 2013, just ahead of their 14th wedding anniversary. The couple are parents to 17-year-old daughter Coco.

