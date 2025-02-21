Oliver Jackson-Cohen's mother is a television icon – details

Oliver Jackson-Cohen has returned to screens with the latest series of Surface, however, the actor isn't the only person in his family who has connections with the television industry.

Oliver is the son of acclaimed fashion designer Betty Jackson. Betty has been in the fashion industry since 1973, and fans of the designer will no doubt recognise her works in the hit show Absolutely Fabulous. The star worked on the show while it was on air and designed many of the outfits worn by characters Edina and Patsy in the first two series.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive HELLO!'s vintage interview with Betty Jackson

The collaboration came about due to Betty's friendship with Jennifer Saunders, and reflecting on the moment with The Guardian in 2003, Betty said: "So when she [Jennifer] had this brilliant idea... I suppose she couldn't think of anybody else."

Alongside her work on the series, the 75-year-old is known for designing for high-street brands, including the Autograph collection, which is stocked in Marks & Spencer, and the Betty Jackson Black label in Debenhams.

© WireImage Oliver's mum is acclaimed fashion designer Betty Jackson

Betty has also worked as a consultant for the robes that are worn by High Court and Court of Appeal judges.

The famous designer was born on 24 June 1949, however, due to complications during the birth, she was born with a dislocated leg. The limb never fully recovered, and when she was six, it was amputated.

© WireImage Betty designs for high-street brands

In an interview with The Times in 2008, she reflected: "I was never aware of my disability when the children were growing up - you just had to get on with it. I suppose I just used to lurch about more than most mothers.

"I don't think either of them really realised, because I was just me. I remember watching a programme about South Africa when Oliver was about five. There was a man with one leg leaning against a wall, and Oliver said: 'Look, that man's only got one leg. How can you live with just one leg?' And I said: 'Well, look at me!' He just hadn't made the connection at all, which is nice, really."

© Alamy Stock Photo The designer worked on early series of Absolutely Fabulous

Betty also joked that Oliver's birthday was often moved around because of her career. "For the first five or six years of his life, Oliver had his birthday moved every year, because it kept coinciding with Fashion Week," she explained.

"He never knew the real date until he had to tell someone officially. He'd come to my shows and I remember him running around with Yasmin Le Bon, who he was completely in love with."

© Nick Cunard/Shutterstock Betty started in the fashion industry in 1973

Despite the love in the family, Oliver revealed in the same interview that his parents initially didn't want him to pursue acting as a career. "I remember at school when I said I wanted to do drama, they said: 'Maybe do something else and keep drama on the side'," he told the publication.

"I sat Mum and Dad down and told them I was going to get a job doing any old thing while I went for auditions. But they said: 'No, you need to go and get a degree'.

© Apple TV+ Oliver stars in the hit Apple series Surface

"But the course at King's College didn't challenge me - I really wanted to start working. When I got offered a part in a TV drama, the college suggested I take a year out, but I wanted to leave. I don't regret it at all."