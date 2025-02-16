Rosie Kelly's fiancé Steve is a doting dad to baby daughter Billie in must-see videos

Rosie Kelly delighted fans on Friday when she shared a sweet Valentine's Day post featuring her fiancé, Steve, and their baby daughter Billie.

In her heartfelt Instagram post, the 30-year-old included a montage of sweet clips highlighting Steve's precious bond with their tot whom they welcomed in August 2024.

© Instagram Rosie and Steve welcomed their tot in August last year

One adorable video showed Steve showering baby Billie with kisses, a second showed the father-of-one rocking his daughter to sleep and a third showed Rosie's fiancé lifting Billie into the air during a safari park visit.

In her caption, Rosie penned: "Billie's forever Valentine," followed by an envelope emoji sealed with a red heart.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star sparked a sweet fan reaction in the comments section. "Oh this is so adorable," wrote one follower, while a second noted: "Adorable baby and dad bond," and a third chimed in: "My goodness Billie has grown so much."

Loved-up couple Rosie and Steve welcomed their bundle of joy last summer. They announced their daughter's arrival on social media, opting to share an adorable picture of their newborn's hand which they captioned: "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here [pink heart emoji] 29-08-2024. It feels like she’s been here the whole time, and we’re not quite sure what the point of anything was before.

© Instagram The couple share one daughter together

"I'd heard how amazing midwives are, but they are genuinely walking angels – she’s been welcomed into the world with so much love already [shooting star emoji]."

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Rosie gushed about motherhood, saying: "I love being a mother. I knew it would be no sleep and would be hard, but when I look at her, I'm not bothered. She is just so cute."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lorraine Kelly welcomes daughter Rosie and granddaughter Billie onto her show

TV host Lorraine, meanwhile, said of her bond with her daughter Rosie: "We have always been close, but I think this brought us closer."

© Shutterstock Lorraine and Rosie have grown closer since Billie's arrival

The presenter continued: "She's obviously got a bit of understanding of what it's like to be a mum and to have that overwhelming love and responsibility. And for me to see my baby having a baby is so beautiful."

Rosie and Steve, who are based in London, got engaged in June last year whilst holidaying in Spain. The pair have already discussed their wedding plans and are keen to say "I do" when Billie is old enough to walk down the aisle as a flower girl.

© Instagram Steve popped the question with a dazzling ring

In a touching nod to her mother and Rosie's Scottish heritage, the new mum previously told HELLO!: "I think maybe we could get married in Scotland or at least have a piper."