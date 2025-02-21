Carrie Johnson's son Frankie has changed so much sporting blonde ringlets during lavish mystery holiday

Carrie Johnson and her brood of three have jetted off for a fabulous half-term holiday in a mysterious tropical location.

On Thursday, the former media rep, 36, shared a slew of photos from the luxurious trip, but one person who took front and centre was her youngest son Frankie, who has changed so much.

Little Frankie's ringlets looked so adorable

The one-year-old sported brilliantly blonde ringlets as he toddled in his adorable holiday outfit. As well as his ever-growing vibrant locks, Frankie has grown so tall.

Other updates from the holiday saw Frankie's elder sister Romy 'driving' a golf buggy. Just like her mum's honey-blonde locks, Romy's hair flowed backwards against the backdrop of white sand and palm trees.

Romy looked so sweet 'driving the buggy'

As for the destination of their idyllic getaway, Carrie revealed that she will share all the details when she returns home. She wrote: "Hundreds of people sending me DMs asking me where we are. I promise to give the details when I leave. It's definitely not where you think!"

Carrie also shared an adorable photo of her eldest son, Wilfred, who has hair just like his father, Boris Johnson.

© Instagram Wilfred appeared to be going scuba diving

In the photos, Wilfred was going scuba diving, wearing flippers and a life jacket.

So far, the Johnson trio have looked closer than ever, enjoying time on the beach and bowls of ice cream in the sunshine.

Frankie's ever-changing hair

Since he was welcomed into the world in 2023, Frankie's locks have been ever-changing.

When he was born, he had vibrant red hair, but as he has grown up, his hair has turned from its flame-hued roots to ice-white blonde curls, the same colour as his elder brother and former Prime Minister father.

The Johnson family's holidays

When it comes to planning family trips, Carrie seldom fails to deliver glorious trips abroad. So far, Frankie has been on 10 holidays since he was born, the list of brilliant destinations including Morocco, Greece, LA and Sardinia, as well as his very first ski trip.