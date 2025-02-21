911's Jennifer Love Hewitt shares make-up free photo alongside emotional message about difficult time

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has turned 46 and is celebrating her natural beauty. The actor shared a series of no-filter selfies alongside an emotional caption in which she spoke of the difficult few months she had faced.

"46 years old. No make up and no filter. (One of my besties hates a filter so this is for you," Jennifer wrote, adding that it had "been a hard start to the year" and that she did not "quite feel myself".

© Jennifer Love Hewitt Jennifer poses for a no-filter selfie on her 46th birthday

"But yet I feel like maybe this is all to bring me closer to who I am meant to be. In this feeling of loss and being lost I have found a strange calm and letting go that doesn’t usually come easy to me," Jennifer continued.

"I have all the things I really need and long, truly, for nothing other than joyful moments, continuing in the career I love, more time with friends, delicious food and to feel a shift to this year that brings clarity and hopefully the return of a little magic".

© Jennifer Love Hewitt Jennifer thanked her family and friends for sticking by her side

The actress turned author, who recently released her memoir, thanked her kids and husband, Brian Hallisay, and shared that she still feels her mom with her everyday, before revealing that she had "experienced and seen how the world can be cruel to women as they age" but that she had also seen "women I admire become happier, sexier and more powerful with every added number".

"I am so deeply grateful for this life. I love all who choose to do it by my side and I am ready to give love today to the younger me and the older me because they are my ride or dies. Sending love to all and cheers to 46!" she concluded.

Earier in 2024 she candidly shared that the aspect of aging she enjoyed the least was public reactions.

"The times that it's hard for me though… I feel like fans pick… this age that they love that they think represents you, and you're never supposed to grow beyond that," she told Fox News Digital.

© Getty Images Jennifer Love Hewitt stars as Maddie Han in 9-1-1

Jennifer and her husband Brian and their three children were impacted by the January wildfires as they lived in Pacific Palisades.

"I have no words. Only prayers and holding as much hope as I can for our home and our kids while we watch everything burn," Jennifer captioned a post that included a picture taken out of her car window, of flames raging through the neighborhood as they left.

"Thank you to every first responder fighting so hard for all of us. Thank you to every friend who reached out and new person I have hugged in tears in the last 24 hours."

Jennifer and husband Brian Hallisay in their 2024 Lifetime TV movie The Holiday Junkie

Jennifer found fame in the 1990s in the teen drama Party of Five, and then later in the horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer.

She now stars in 9-1-1 as responder Maddie Han.