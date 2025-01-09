Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, and Anna Faris among those to lose homes in devastating LA wildfires

The Los Angeles wildfires have killed two people and destroyed over 1000 structures in less than 24 hours including the family homes of the likes of Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The Palisades Fire began on Tuesday January 7 and forced evacuation of at least 30,000 residents in the affluent community where many Hollywood A-listers live.

A burned car sits next to the remains of a home destroyed during the Palisades Fire on January 8, 2025 in Malibu, California

The fire has grown to thousands of acres with zero containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, and swept down to Malibu and the Pacific Coast Highway where over 100 beachside homes were lost.

Two other major fires have broken out in the hills above Altadena, a community in northern Los Angeles County, and in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Fire officials reported 0% containment of the blazes and a state of emergency has been put in place.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum splash out almost $8.5 million on a Malibu, CA beachfront getaway

Paris Hilton's Malibu home is reportedly one of the many that was burned down in the Palisades fire.

Paris' 3,000-square-foot house was built in 1955 and had three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a two-car garage, a courtyard, and a spacious living room and dining area.

Purchased in 2021 with husband Carter Reum, the home was worth over $8 million and it featured in her Netflix show, Cooking With Paris.

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt shares footage of fires as she leaves Palisades

Jennifer took to Instagram early on Wednesday to share that she and her family had watched "everything burn".

"I have no words. Only prayers and holding as much hope as I can for our home and our kids while we watch everything burn," she captioned her post, alongside a picture, taken out of her car window, of flames raging through the neighborhood.

"Thank you to every first responder fighting so hard for all of us. Thank you to every friend who reached out and new person I have hugged in tears in the last 24 hours."

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's house was impacted by the fast-moving wildfire in Pacific Palisades, which has forced thousands to evacuate.

The married couple, who made a rare red carpet on Sunday January 5, have lost their $6.5million home where they are raising their daughter, Arlo, nine and their son, four.

The home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and three floors spread over 6,000 square feet.

Video shared by TMZ showed the home burning with black smoke billowing up from the property, and the picture above reveals there is nothing left of the once-gorgeous home.

Anna Faris

Anna Faris' home is constructed in the Pacific Palisades in 2018

Anna has been raising her son in her $5 million in the Palisades, and her entire block was leveled by the fire.

The two-storey home featured a wood exterior, and floor to ceiling windows.

Anna lives in the home with husband Michael and her son Jack, 11, and it is also home to Michael's two children from a previous marriage, a 20-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son.

Spencer and Heidi Pratt

Heidi Pratt left in tears as she sees house burn down

The reality TV stars evacuated with their two children and parents on Tuesday.

Spencer had earlier shared a video to his Instagram Story showing fire officials dumping water from above onto the nearby mountainside in an effort to contain the blaze.

He later shared a screenshot from the camera inside their son's nursery, revealing the devastating remains of their home.

"The one positive sign I saw as our house burned down was our son's bed burned in the shape of a heart," he wrote. "A sign of how much love was in this house so thankful for all the years and memories there with our family."

General Hospital actor Cameron Mathison

"We are safe. But this is what’s left of our beautiful home," shared All My Children and General Hospital star Cameron Mathison on social media alongside a video of his former home.

Only the exterior walls were left standing.

"Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday," he continued.

"Thanks to all who reached out and checked in. Can’t respond to all so wanted to give an update here. Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires."

Diane Warren

Award-winning composer Diane also revealed her Malibu home had been destroyed.

"This is the last pic I took of Leah's rock from my beach house. I've had this house for almost 30 years," she wrote, sharing a picture of the rock and beach outside her front door. Leah was a close friend who died in 2014.

She added: "There's a rainbow shining on it which I'm taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy. The animals and the rescue ranch are OK tho which is the most important thing. Stay safe everyone."