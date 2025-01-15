As Hollywood looks to a fresh start with the opening of chapter 2025, many of the showbiz's most well-known faces prepare for a major personal milestone as they celebrate their 70th birthday.

Stars including Kris Jenner and Bruce Willis have spent years in the spotlight amongst a host of talent born in 1955 who have used their platforms to entertain and empower.

As these stars look ahead to their birthday, join HELLO! in taking a look at the projects that put them on the map and what we can expect as they enter their 70th year….



1/ 6 © Getty Rowan Atkinson, January 6 Not many actors have had soaring success in British sitcoms and starred in a spy action film that grossed $160 million worldwide, except Rowan Atkinson that is. The star of Johnny English, Mr. Bean, and Black Adder has already turned 70, having celebrated his birthday in early January. No doubt he celebrated his big day from his £5 million home in the Oxfordshire countryside with a tipple in hand – though we hope he steered clear of Johnny English's bizarre London Lemming cocktail.

2/ 6 © Getty Kevin Costner, January 18 Fans of The Bodyguard can hardly believe that 90s heartthrob Kevin Costner will ring in the big 7-0 later this month. In 2024, the actor saw success with both Yellowstone and Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, cementing his place as one of the finest actors of the Western genre. The actor can sit back and relax on his birthday knowing he has bagged two Oscars, three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild awards all before his 70th birthday – it bodes well for his next chapter.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Bruce Willis, March 19 Bruce Willis is one of the most decorated actors of his time. Not only has the actor starred in one of the most-loved alternative Christmas films in the form of Die Hard but he also secured major roles in Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, the Sixth Sense, and The Fifth Element. In recent years, the star's wife Emma Heming Willis has paid tribute to her husband who was unfortunately diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023. She told Today’s Hoda Kotb that Bruce, who is a father of five, is the "gift that keeps on giving" who has taught their family "love, patience and resilience" in the midst of his diagnosis.

4/ 6 © Instagram Donatella Versace, May 2 Iconic fashion designer Donatella Versace has had one of the industry's most impressive careers having endured personal tragedy when her brother and the fashion label's founder Gianni Versace was assassinated in 1997. She honoured her late brother's legacy by later designing one of the noughties' most iconic dresses which was worn by Jennifer Lopez to the 2000 Grammys. Donatella's creative spirit has been rewarded on countless occasions in the last decade including with a Fashion Icon of the Year award in 2017 and a Green Carpet Fashion award in 2024. We can't wait to see where her seventies take her.

5/ 6 © Getty Images Kris Jenner, November 5 Reality TV fans have a lot to thank the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch for as she is somewhat of a pioneer of the genre as we know it. Kris is the ultimate 21st-century momager, overseeing the career moves of her children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie who are collectively worth billions of dollars. Kris is no stranger to luxury and if her 60th Gatsby-themed bash is anything to go by, we can say with some certainty that her next decade will be rung in in style.