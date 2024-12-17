9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt and son Atticus shares special on-set moment

Jennifer Love Hewitt is a proud mom to her three kids, who very clearly idolize her.

The 9-1-1 star revealed that her son Atticus, nine, earned a newfound respect for her when he visited her on-set and saw her act in a particularly difficult scene.

"I had this really hard scene that I had to do where I was crying," she revealed to People. "He was just rubbing my back at the end of it, and he told me how proud he was. He was like, 'Mommy, you work so hard. Thank you for working so hard.' It was really sweet."

The actress said: "Seeing what I get to do for a living through his eyes was so cool," as she revealed they got to eat lunch together in her trailer.

It turns out that her three kids with husband Brian Hallisay are already "massive" fans of 9-1-1, "totally separate from me."

"I did not ask them to watch it," she confessed. "They actually just watched it because some of their friends wanted to see it, and now they love it."

As well as Atticus, Jennifer is mom to Autumn, 11, and Aidan, three.

When it came to joining the TV drama in 2018, Jennifer revealed that she was a "mom first and actress second."

"They really allow me to do that there on that show," she said. "I mean, they know that I'm a hard worker and I love being there, and I give it my all when I'm there, but they are very kind and loving about the fact that I want to be with my kids. I want my kids to feel like they come first in our little world."

The star revealed that she was really struck when she got called about 9-1-1 and they explained the character: "I was like, 'Oh yeah, I have to do this. She's different'"

Jennifer seems to be in the midst of a career renaissance, as she is set to co-star in the long-awaited I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, and she directed and starred in Lifetime's TV Christmas flick The Holiday Junkie.

The film was inspired by the star's love of the holiday season, and her grief over losing mom Pat to cancer in 2012. Her three kids appear in the movie, as she revealed: "Aidan is in the little snow scene, and Autumn and Atticus are in two scenes, so it was a real family affair."