Jennifer Lopez accidentally reveals she's over ex Ben Affleck in detail you may have missed

Jennifer Lopez may have just dropped a major hint that her split from Ben Affleck is firmly in her rearview mirror.

In her latest Instagram post, the singer and actress posed in a dazzling black sequined gown, looking every inch the superstar in the dressing room of her $68 million Bel Air mansion.

But it wasn’t her stunning outfit or glamorous pose that caught fans’ attention—it was a subtle detail in the background that spoke volumes.

Where a framed photo of Jennifer and Ben once stood, there was now a solo image of her in a white dress, captured mid-dance. The quiet swap didn’t go unnoticed, with fans speculating that it was Jennifer’s way of signaling a fresh start.

The Bel Air estate, which the couple purchased together in 2023 for $60 million, was meant to symbolize their new chapter as a married couple.

© Instagram Jennifer replaces an old picture of her and Ben with a solo picture of herself - as seen in the background

Lavishly upgraded, the sprawling 38,000-square-foot property boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and even a two-bedroom guardhouse.

The amenities are as extravagant as expected, with a sports complex featuring basketball and pickleball courts, a fully equipped gym, and even a boxing ring. Despite all this, the house has failed to sell since being listed in July for $68 million.

© Instagram Jennifer looks incredible in backless gown

According to TMZ, while there have been several showings, no offers have come through. Real estate experts suggested that the combination of the property being flipped so soon after purchase, a limited buyer pool for mega-mansions, and current high mortgage rates have all played a part in the lack of movement.

© Instagram Jennifer had several pictures of herself and Ben dotted around the home in July

Jennifer officially filed for divorce on August 20, marking the second anniversary of her wedding ceremony with Ben.

In her legal filing, she listed April 26 as the couple’s date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. It was a bold move that coincided with other significant life changes, including the sale of her New York City condo on the same day she filed.

Meanwhile, Ben has already moved on, purchasing a $20 million, five-bedroom home in July. The move underscores the separation of their lives, with both stars now charting their own paths.