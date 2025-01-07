Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalize divorce after two years of marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially reached a divorce settlement, marking the end of their rekindled romance less than five months after Jennifer filed to dissolve their two-year marriage. Despite the split, the former couple has handled the process amicably, ensuring a smooth and swift resolution.

According to TMZ, Jennifer and Ben will each retain the earnings they individually acquired from various projects during their marriage.

Ben’s stake in Artists Equity, the production company he co-founded with longtime friend Matt Damon in November 2022—just four months after he and Jennifer tied the knot—was reportedly left untouched.

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

One of the biggest questions surrounding their split remains the fate of their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which has been sitting on the market for months.

The property, which was meant to be their dream home, is yet to find a buyer, and it remains unclear how they will divide the asset. Meanwhile, Jennifer also plans to officially drop Affleck from her last name once the divorce is finalized on February 20.

© Jon Kopaloff Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024

The settlement was mediated by renowned Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser. Although the pair reportedly did not have a prenuptial agreement, negotiations are said to have gone smoothly, a testament to their mutual desire to part ways without unnecessary complications.

Despite their decision to end their marriage, Ben and Jennifer appear to remain on good terms.

© Pascal Le Segretain Jen and Ben reunited in 2022 after the couple split two decades ago

Over the weekend, they were seen together outside of Ben’s Los Angeles home, sharing a lighthearted moment alongside Jennifer’s 16-year-old child, Emme, who was carrying a large present. Ben’s 12-year-old son, Samuel, also came outside to greet Jennifer, and the singer was seen embracing him in a warm hug.

Although the couple spent the holidays apart, they seemed in good spirits as they chatted outside, showing no signs of animosity.

The pair, who first dated in the early 2000s before calling off their engagement, famously rekindled their romance nearly two decades later.

© Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez remain on good terms

After dating for a year, they took the plunge and married in a whirlwind Las Vegas ceremony, followed by a lavish wedding celebration in Georgia.

Their love story had captured the fascination of fans worldwide, with many rooting for their second chance at happiness. However, the pressures of their high-profile careers and differing lifestyles reportedly played a role in their decision to part ways.