Meet Love Your Garden star Alan Titchmarsh's family

Love Your Garden presenter Alan Titchmarsh has been a regular face on the BBC for many years now, having previously fronted Ground Force and Gardener's World.

But away from his television roles, the 72-year-old horticultural expert can be found at home in Hampshire with his family. Want to know more? Keep reading…

WATCH: Alan Titchmarsh tends to his roses in stunning Hampshire garden

Who is Alan Titchmarsh's wife?

Alan has been happily married to his wife Alison since 1975. The couple met when they were both in their early twenties at an amateur dramatics group and quickly struck up a romance that is still going strong nearly 50 years later.

Alan has often described Alison, who worked as a doctor but is retired now, as his "best friend", and these days they split their time between their Grade-II listed Georgian farmhouse in Hampshire and their holiday home near Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Alan and his wife Alison wed in 1975

Does Alan Titchmarsh have children?

Yes. Alan and Alison, who celebrated their milestone sapphire wedding anniversary last year, have two daughters together. Their eldest, Polly, was born in 1980, followed by Camilla, who was born in 1982. Now 40 and 38 respectively, Polly and Camilla have gone on to have their own families, making Alan a grandfather too.

Alan and his family back in the early eighties

Speaking to The Mirror in 2020 during the early days of the pandemic, the TV personality revealed that both his daughters live locally but he was unable to see them - or his adoring grandchildren - for several months due to lockdown restrictions.

"I'm very lucky, one's got two little boys, aged eight and six, and one's got two little girls, aged seven and five," he said. "Catching up with the children and grandchildren is what I am so desperate to do. We're looking at one another on screen and it's not the same as a cuddle is it? I miss giving my grandchildren a big hug."

